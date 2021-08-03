Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal that they do not bathe every day; comment yields | Pop & Art

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed in an interview with the podcast “Armchair Expert” that they don’t bathe day-after-day.

During a dialog with presenters Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the couple said that in addition they don’t bathe their kids each day.

The topic started when Shepard commented to Padman that utilizing cleaning soap day-after-day removes pure oils from the physique. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis agreed with the remark.

“Who taught you not to wash?” requested Padman, stunned by the remark.

“I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid, so I didn’t take many baths,” Kunis defined. The actress additionally said that follows the identical peculiar line of hygiene with kids Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

“We weren’t those parents who give baths in their newborns all the time.”

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, it’s no use,” Kutcher added. The actor additionally said that he washes his “armpits and groin daily and nothing else” and that , after coaching, “throws some water on the face after to take out the salts”.

The revelation of the actors yielded a sequence of memes on social networks.

