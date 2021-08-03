bisexual! Kéfera opens the game about sexuality after generating buzz

The actress Kéfera Buchmann ended up shocking followers this previous weekend, by revealing his bisexuality. The dialog arose shortly after the well-known obtain a number of messages questioning your sexuality.

The scenario occurred shortly after Kéfera Appear with curly hair for a personality out of your new video. No drawback with the topic, the well-known gave a break and advised that she was receiving many questions on his sexuality.

Obviously I’m getting numerous messages of ‘ah, you are taking over (sic)’. So I would not say. But the LG – B – TQIA+ of the acronym – the B will not be Beyoncé, perceive?” shot the artist.

One of the great influencers in Brazil, Kefera’s name ended up becoming one of the most discussed topics on social networks. In most messages, internet users celebrated the fact that the famous finally reveal that it is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Kefera is bi? PEOPLE OBVIO SHE LOVED ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK AND AMA DEMI LOVATO PLEASE, I’m shaped within the odor of leather-based”, joked one fan. “Now I’m a lot happier to have admired this lady throughout my adolescence,” reacted another. “Veeeem professional lado bisexual keferinha, right here the gnt has our inside jokes which might be very enjoyable too”, celebrated a tercerio.

After all the buzz he caused on the web, Kefera returned to the networks and posted a fun video where he appears coming out of the closet literally. With a shirt emblazoned with the rainbow, the famous joked: “B’s not a cookie, B’s not a large number. It’s bisexual.”

Gossip profiles

Last month Kéfera used her social networks to vent about being the target of attacks by an alleged mafia of gossip profiles on Instagram. The artist said that the hate mail ended up shaking her psychologically.

The outburst of the influencer came soon after youtuber Felipe Neto made a video talking about a report made by Leo Dias. In the publication the journalist lists the profiles that even charged to make posts.

“They have tried (and managed) to hurt me lots on this profile, with sensationalist posts, defamatory and with the only real and unique function of producing hate for me,” she revealed. “Because of points which have by no means been spoken on to me. I heard why the proprietor of the profile hates me and make a degree of defaming me via third events, he himself by no means got here to speak to me. Anyway, you, like me, know the way a lot this ‘opinion’ impacts on our psychological well being and finally what others suppose and discuss us. So thanks for this video, thanks for the braveness,” Kéfera said.