Check out the history of the love lives of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | people

Agency O Globo Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2002

Seventeen years after the top of the romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflleck are collectively once more. At least that is what the American press makes a speciality of celebrities, who caught Bennifer (as followers had been known as) on trip in Montana.

In the lengthy break of this revival, each Jennifer and Ben had life-followed love lives with magnifying glass. Here, we record how the couple’s loving stroll to right here was.

Bennifer

The two met in the course of the filming of the film “Gigli” in early 2002, when Jennifer was nonetheless married to her second husband, Chris Judd. She divorced in June after which took over the romance with Affleck. The two grew to become america’s darlings of the flip, feeding the specialised press (in a pre-social networking period) 24 hours a day.

In late 2002, she launched “Jenny from the block”, whose clip, that includes Aflleck, confirmed the prospect of a paparazzo working after the couple.

Around the identical time, the 2 confirmed their engagement in a somewhat well-liked interview with Diana Sawyer, by which J.Lo appeared with a pink diamond ring that stopped the tv.

The marriage ceremony was scheduled for September 2003, a month after the premiere of “Gigli”. But the movie was a catastrophe of critics and audiences, and the ceremony was ultimately cancelled on the grounds that media protection was uncontrolled.

In January 2004, the 2 introduced the top of the novel.

Before Ben

Ojani Noa

In February 1997, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez married producer Ojani Noa, however the relationship solely lasted 11 months. And it ended badly: ten years later a court docket issued an injunction prohibiting Noa from “criticizing, casting a negative light or belittled” his ex-wife.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The two met in a clip and started courting in 1999, a relationship that lasted till 2001. In 2003, in an interview with Vibe journal, she mentioned that he was dishonest on her. In 2017, he, nevertheless, mentioned that, “no doubt”, Jennifer was one of many biggest loves of her life.

Chris Judd

J.Lo met the dancer on the set of the music video “Love don ́t cost a thing” and in September 2001, the 2 married. The two separated in June 2002 and finalized their divorce in 2003.

After Ben

Marc Anthony

In June 2004, the 2 singers married and in February 2008 had twins Max and Emme. In July 2011, they introduced the separation.

“When my marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn’t the dream I expected, and it would have been easier to stir up the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and it’s never going to go away,” J.Lo mentioned in an interview with “W” in 2016.

Beau ‘Casper’ Smart

In November 2011, J.Lo and dancer appeared collectively. In 2014 that they had a short separation and ended completely in 2016.

Alex Rodriguez

The pop celebrity and former American soccer participant started to bond in February 2017. In March 2019, they introduced their engagement. The plan was to get married in 2020, however the pandemic modified course. In April of this yr, J.Lo and Alex introduced the cut up.

“We realize that we are better as friends and hope to continue like this. We will continue to work together on our shared business and projects. We wish each other the best and each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is to thank everyone who has sent kind words and support,” they mentioned in an announcement.

Before Jennifer

In 1997, Ben Aflleck met Gwyneth Paltrow at a dinner supplied by producer, hoej convicted of sexual abuse, Harvey Weinstein. In the identical yr, the 2 started courting. In 1998, they starred in “Shakespeare in love” (a movie that earned the actress an Oscar) and, in 1999, they broke up.

After Jennifer

Bennifer once more

Sai Lopez, get Garner in. Castmates in “Pearl Harbor” (2002) and “Daredevil” (2003), Ben Aflleck and Jennifer Garner solely confirmed the romance in October 2004. The marriage ceremony within the Turks and Caicos Islands befell in June 2005. Violet was born in December 2005 from the connection; Seraphina in January 2009; and Samuel in February 2012.

The two introduced their separation in June 2015 and finalized their divorce in October 2018. In February 2020, he instructed The New York Times that the biggest repentance of his life was separation. “Shame is really toxic.”

Lindsay Shookus

Confirmation of the romance with the producer of “Saturday Night Live” solely got here in July 2017, however in response to Us Weekly, a number of sources verify that the 2 had been already going out when Aflleck was married to Jennifer Garner.The two broke up in August 2018, returned in February 2019 and, in April, ended for good.

Ana de Armas

Romance rumors started in March 2020, when he and the Cuban actress reportedly went on trip in Havana. In January 2021, nevertheless, sources near the couple instructed the press that the romance was over.