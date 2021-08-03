“Cinderella”: Camila Cabello sings song by Madonna and Jennifer Lopez in film

Camila Cabello is about to debut as an actress within the live-action of “Cinderella”, scheduled for September 3. Recently, it was launched the official tracklist of the soundtrack that the proprietor of the hit “Don’t Go Yet” will play for the movie. Among the songs are the unique “Let’s Get Loud”, by Jennifer Lopez, “Material Girl”, success of Madonna, and “Rhythm Nation”, Janet Jackson.

Camila Cabello reveals want to proceed as an actress

Satisfied with all her dedication to the movie “Cinderella”, Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend believes in her potential to proceed via the cinematic universe.

“Cinderella was such a special project that after i finished it, I 100% want to continue acting, because it was really cool (…) I’m so in love with this project, because I just got delighted by this new version of this classic character. In this film, Cinderella has a dream and a vision of her own. It has a very strong message about perseverance, kindness and believing in itself”, he stated in an interview given to the BBC final Thursday (29).

See the complete tracklist of “Cinderella”:

1st “Rhythm Nation”https://www.purebreak.com.br/”You Gotta Be” – Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel & Cinderella Original Motion Picture Cast (4:37)

2nd “Million to One” – Camila Cabello (3:23)

third “The New Barry” – Ben Bailey Smith (0:54)

4th “Somebody to Love” – Nicholas Galitzine & Cinderella Original Motion Picture Cast (3:46)

fifth “Material Girl” – Idina Menzel & Cinderella Original Motion Picture Cast (2:20)

sixth “Am I Wrong” – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel & Cinderella Original Motion Picture Cast (3:23)

seventh “Million To One” (Reprise) – Camila Cabello (1:15)

eighth “Shining Star” – Billy Porter & Cinderella Original Motion Picture Cast (3:56)

ninth “Whatta Man”https://www.purebreak.com.br/”Seven Nation Army” – Nicholas Galitzine & Cinderella Original Motion Picture Cast (3:09)

tenth “Perfect” – Camila Cabello & Nicholas Galitzine (3:07)

eleventh “Dream Girl” – Idina Menzel & Cinderella Original Motion Picture Cast (2:58)

12. “Million to One”https://www.purebreak.com.br/”Could Have Been Me” (Reprise) – Camila Cabello & Nicholas Galitzine (1:17)

13. “Let’s Get Loud” – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel & Cinderella Original Motion Picture Cast (5:29)

14th “Score Suite” – Mychael Danna & Jessica Weiss (6:35)

Learn extra in regards to the film “Cinderella”

The movie “Cinderella” modified plans for the movie’s premiere to be launched worldwide by Amazon Prime Video in September this yr. The live-action model incorporates a new model of the basic story and marks Cabello’s first position on the large display and nonetheless taking a lead position, cinderella. This time, she is going to play a younger lady a little bit bold, as a result of her desires are larger than her actuality permits.

In the meantime, she’ll get a little bit assist and collect the braveness to meet her desires. She, as a Disney princess, goes to the ball, however we think about it should be a considerably completely different occasion.