Jennifer Aniston and the lead singer of counting crows had an affair in the ’90s and our reaction is: ‘What?’ | Famous

If there’s something we love, it’s well-known {couples} who neglect we have now already been valentines (a hey to Mila Kunis and Macauley Culkin or Claudia Raia and Alexander Fleet )!

That’s why we’re considerably obsessive about the truth that Jennifer Aniston have already dated the singer Adam Duritz, lead singer of the band Counting Crows — bear in mind “Mr. Jones”, “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Accidentally In Love”, which have been classics of the 90s and early 2000s?

The 56-year-old singer informed, in an unique interview with the documentary “Dark Side of the 90’s”, from vice journal, in regards to the temporary Affair she had with Jennifer Aniston within the early Nineteen Nineties, when the actress was beginning to develop into well-known with the sequence “Friends”.

“Some friends of mine lied to me and told me that she had a crush on me,” he defined. “Those same friends lied to her and said I had a crush on her.”

“I honestly had no idea who she was, I was on tour from the beginning of ‘Friends’ and had never watched it, I guess,” the singer mentioned, explaining that the 2 met on a late date in Los Angeles.

Just like us, lots of people have been taken utterly without warning by this information.

“Whenever you doubt yourself or think you’re not good enough, think of the counting crows frontman and believe that anything is possible.”

“I imagine if the Counting Crows guy managed to date Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, then I have a chance with Megan Fox and so do you.”

“I literally refuse to believe that the Counting Crows frontman had a relationship with Jennifer Aniston.”

And final however not least, this wonderful record with among the singer’s relationships.

According to the singer, the connection “did not last long” and the couple ended someday round 1995. 💔

But he solely has good issues to say about Jennifer:

“She was very nice, very funny, and very beautiful. And besides, he liked me.”

While Jennifer does not communicate out, let’s spend a while analyzing the lyrics to “Big Yellow Taxi”, one of many hits of the band Counting Crows…

“Don’t know what you’ve got ’till it’s gone” (in Portuguese, “don’t know what you’ve already lost”) all of a sudden gained a complete new that means, proper?

Jennifer Aniston — Photo: Reproduction/GIPHY