Katy Perry misses Ariana Grande’s birthday and has the best reaction

Katy Perry, folks like us, missed Ariana Grande’s birthday. Who’s ever? The singer appeared on Friday (25) on his Twitter profile and launched the compliments whereas congratulating the voice of Positions, positions. Turns out Katy stepped ahead, as a result of Ariana’s niver is tomorrow, June 26. It’s the thought that counts!

In her submit, Katy wrote: “A very happy birthday for the best living vocalist in the world, Ariana Grande. Fight with me if you think differently.” Even although you missed the date, you bought the assertion proper.

happiest birthday to the very best dwelling vocalist on earth @ArianaGrande battle me in case you suppose completely different — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 25, 2021

Soon after the singer realized that she had made a mistake and had the very best response. “M****, I’m early, I don’t care,” he wrote.

shit im early idc — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 25, 2021

Better late than… or relatively before ever.