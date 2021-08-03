Kendall Jenner trolls sisters with engagement news during match with Kourtney Kardashian – ABC’s Great Diary





Truth or dare? Who has by no means made a prank with the sisters to throw the primary stone! During the closing of the digital competition Poosh Your Wellness, which befell final Saturday, 01, mannequin Kendall Jenner, 25 years previous, pretended to be engaged to the Clan Kardashian-Jenner, whereas enjoying with Kourtney Kardashian.

Between a drink glass and one other, the pair even supplied an engagement ring from the manufacturing, however her youthful sister, Kylie Jenner, instantly grew to become suspicious of her face when she realized that the jewel did not match on the mannequin’s finger – who’s relationship NBA participant Devin Brooker.

– You’re mendacity, the ring does not fit your needs, stated the 23-year-old businesswoman through the name.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian additionally received the flea behind the ear and didn’t swallow the prank of the sister, who quickly gave up the prank.

“That’s so stupid, why would you do that to us?” stated Khloé.

-Well, not less than we all know you are going to be excited when that day comes!, joked Kourtney.