Khloé Kardashian reveals dilemma with three-year-old daughter for pet adoption – Monet

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Socialite Khloé Kardashian used her Twitter account to show a battle between her and her three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The 37-year-old movie star instructed her followers and followers on social media that she and the kid are at odds with the pet they’re adopting after shifting into a brand new dwelling. She stated she’d wish to have a brand new canine whereas her daughter needs a cat.

“My hairy baby Gabbana died when I was in my sixth month of pregnancy,” Khloé wrote in a primary tweet about her rigidity along with her daughter.

One of Khloé Kardashian's tweets recounting her conflict with her daughter over the adoption of a pet (Photo: Twitter)

The actuality star continued: “Emotionally, I didn’t consider myself ready for a new hairy baby. But now True’s older, and I thought I’d get her a puppy as soon as we settled in the new house. I miss my Gobber so much, but it’s three years and I’m ready.”

Sociaite Khloé Kardashian with dog Gabbana (Photo: Instagram)

She later wrote, “I know a dog would be a great addition to our house. Miss True is in love with cats and wants a cat. I’ve never had a cat. I don’t know anything about cats. I have been searching for weeks (literally). I tried to convince her to have a puppy, but she won’t take it. So, does anyone know a good cat shelter in Los Angeles?”

Khloé Kardashian with her daughter, True (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)

Finally, Khloé thought-about the potential of deceiving the kid, inventing an alleged allergy in the direction of cats: “I wish True was old enough so I could talk to her that she has a cat allergy. My mother told me that my whole childhood. I never questioned it. Genius play!!”

True is the results of Khloé’s relationship with basketball participant Tristan Thompson. In the midst of a number of comings and goings, brought on by the varied blatant betrayal of the athlete, he and the socialite have been collectively since 2016.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with their daughter, True (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

