Lady Gaga wears lilac and feathered hat at rehearsal with Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga, 35, did not care about model when selecting her look to go to rehearsal with Tony Bennett, 94, in Manhattan. The Oscar winner went down the staircase of the Radio City Hall carrying Valentino’s lilac cape gown from the autumn 2021 assortment. She accomplished her model with yellow leather-based gloves and an enormous lilac plumage hat, Marc Jacobs sun shades and a brown suede needle heel footwear, chosen by her two stylists Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout. The pictures had been taken on the night of Saturday, July 31.

In current days Gaga has made the enjoyment of followers with the seems to be chosen for the rehearsals of the present “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”, which happen Plaza Hotel.

CONGRATULATIONS TONY !

On her Twitter profile the ‘Poker Face’ singer paid tribute to her expensive buddy by saying:

“I am very honored and excited to celebrate the anniversary of

Tony’s 95 years on these special shows.”

NEW ALBUM TONY AND GAGA

She has been in New York since mid-July, particularly to satisfy her grasp and accomplice Tony Bennett in rehearsals for the brief season of exhibits. Later this yr Gaga and Bennett will launch a brand new album that can proceed the challenge Cheek to Cheek.

Since arriving town Gaga has remodeled the Plaza Hotel right into a catwalk of fantastic seems to be. On one other event she opted for a 50s look and wore a black satin ball gown and final week she was snapbed with clear black lace gown from the spring-summer 21 assortment Alexander McQueen.

On Monday, August 2, our star headed for the Radio City Music Hall for sound checking. Camaleoa as solely she is aware of easy methods to be, this time swapped the exaggerated model for one thing way more sober and emerged as a businesswoman aboard a white chalk strip swimsuit with an identical purse, excessive heels and sun shades. No matter what model you select, what issues is that Mother Monster is synonymous with brilliance, success and quite a lot of character.

The duo’s exhibits happen on Tuesday and Thursday, August 3 and 5, at Radio City Music Hall. Tuesday additionally marks the ninety fifth birthday of the singer who has been battling Alzheimer’s for 5 years.

In addition to encounters with Gaga, Tony (born Anthony Benedetto) additionally rehearsed twice every week with pianist Lee Musike, in addition to exercising three days every week along with his coach David.

During the season within the Big Apple Gaga additionally set a second to benefit from the summer season and shared along with her followers a video exhibiting her day on the pool, carrying a enjoyable star-shaped bikini and gold chains. (Below)

TONY BENNETT’S FIGHT TO BEAT ALZHEIMER’S

In February this yr Tony Bennett revealed his Alzheimer’s analysis and mentioned his struggle started in 2016, however till then his household most well-liked to maintain the matter confidential.

In an interview with ‘CBS This Morning’, Susan Benedetto, the singer’s spouse, gave particulars about her husband’s well being.

“Yes, Gaga already knew, she’s wonderful!”. She additionally revealed that Tony nonetheless acknowledges the singer saying that “Gaga is a difficult person to forget”.

The difficulties imposed by the illness failed to forestall the jazz star from occurring to work and, in 2018, he once more teamed up with Lady Gaga to document a brand new album and comply with ‘Cheek to Cheek’, 2014. The challenge represents an outdated dream of the singer.

The album’s title follows in secret, however it’s speculated that ‘Love For Sale’ is a possible title. Rumors surfaced after Gaga circulated round New York utilizing a bag with three written phrases. She additionally used the phrase as from an Instagram put up.

LOVE, FASHION AND CINEMA IN THE LIFE OF GAGA

In addition to singing with Bennett, Lady Gaga has spent the final two months filming ‘House of Gucci’, Ridley Scott’s movie in regards to the homicide of Maurizio Gucci.

The movie will painting the romance lived by Maurizio (Adam Driver) and Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), spouse accused of getting the previous accomplice killed. The first trailer launched by the producer confirmed scenes that debate the troubled relationship lived by the couple and highlights the participation of Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto.

‘House of Gucci’ is directed by Ridley Scott (‘Alien: The Eighth Passenger’, ‘Thelma & Louisie’ and ‘Blade Runner’) and screenplay by Roberto Bentivegna and Becky Johnston based mostly on the guide of the identical title by Sara Gay Forden. The premiere is scheduled for November 24 within the United States.

As for private life it’s clear that the singer goes very nicely. Since February she has been courting businessman Michael Polansky and the 2 spend most of their time collectively. He was by her facet at vital moments reminiscent of U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony when she carried out singing “Star-Spangled Banner,” the United States anthem.

A supply advised US Magazine that Polansky provides a stage of ‘stability’ to the singer’s life.

