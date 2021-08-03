Leonardo DiCaprio panics in Netflix movie teaser

Don’t Look Up, a Netflix comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, has received a teaser on TV. The video ended up on social media and exhibits the star panicking.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a scientist who discovers {that a} meteor is coming to Earth. In the toilet, the character begins to freak out.

Then the teaser nonetheless exhibits Jennifer Lawrence, who would be the different scientist. The two attempt to persuade the federal government that the case is critical.

Jonah Hill, who seems within the Netflix teaser as a member of the federal government, makes enjoyable of the entire scenario. This is a part of the premise of Don’t Look Up, since many individuals mustn’t imagine scientists.

Check out the teaser that started to be shared on social networks under.

Movie with Leonardo DiCaprio on Netflix

In addition to Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, the forged of the Netflix movie brings extra well-known names. Singer Ariana Grande and Chris Evans, Marvel’s Captain America, are additionally within the movie.

In addition to them, there are additionally the names of Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley.

The movie has the path and screenplay by Adam McKay. The director is called The Big Bet.

The movie, described as a comedy, goals to accompany two little-known scientists who want to start a press tour to warn humanity about an asteroid that’s near Earth. The collision can finish human life.

Don’t Look Up continues to be anticipated to be on Netflix in 2021.