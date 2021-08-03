Margot Robbie talks about playing Arlequina once again in Suicide Squad

It is the time since 2016. The Arlequina of Margot Robbie was one of many characters that gained probably the most prominence and house in popular culture after the actress starred within the first movie about these characters, the Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

The success was a lot that the character gained her solo movie, Birds of Prey: Arlequina and Her Fantabulous Emancipation (2020) and is now again in The Suicide Squad from James Gunn.

In a digital occasion for the press that ArrobaNerd participated in, Robbie talks concerning the return of Arlequina within the movie and the way it was to play the dc character for the third time.

SPOILER ALERT!

This article incorporates details about *some* occasions within the movie.

Won’t influence your watching expertise Suicide Squad, however proceed to learn at your individual threat.

During Zoom’s name, Robbie commented a bit about the way it was for her to play the character once more, the variations for that third time we see Arlequina on the large screens and the way she’s going to work together with this new group of individuals.

The actress says: “I loved being able to play a Arlequina who is in a single phase and “on monitor to shut a deal”. I hadn’t played this version of Arlequina before, she was always engaged to Mr. J. (Joker of English, the Joker) or recently divorced from Mr. J, and James placed many potential love interests for the character throughout the film… things don’t always end well, obviously, but it was very funny…”

And apart from being on this single part sure, Arlequina is rarely alone!

She now has a brand new crew to crew up and exhibit her loopy Arlequina aspect to new folks.

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Robbie says: “And I was also able to play a Arlequina who is in mission mode. Every time she joins a new group always has some funny and new situation for her to do because she reacts differently to the c the Ibased on who her teammates are.”

The actress additionally feedback: “I was curious what it would be like with the group, what kind of vibe we would have and how it would affect Arlequina.”

And not solely was Arlequina’s relationship with dc’s tremendous villain group at stake in The Suicide Squad, but additionally with the fan favourite would react with different threats. Here represented by one of many characters of the military of Corto Maltese who’s a part of the group of generals that provides the army coup that the tropical nation suffers.

This is the case of General Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto).

Botto feedback a little bit about his character and the way he will get concerned with the film plot, and naturally, c the one and unmatched Arlequina. “He is the new commander of this island and has obsessions: his collection of Rainbow Parakeet and Arlequina. And these two things he’s obsessed with sane the C the Ivain sas the determine their fate.” affirms the actor.

Botto additionally feedback: “The focus is not all just on the parts of John Cena [no filme]…”

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

About this explicit a part of the movie Gunn says: “It was really cool to have these rainbow parakeets on the set with the character of Juan-Diego and Arlequina.”

Robbie concludes and says: “One of the hardest things to do in this film was not to build the giant film sets, or the explosions, or the stunt work, but the work of reapplying the makeup of our characters…” states, laughing, the actress.

“When Arlequina kisses a certain someone it’s a big mess afterwards…” she claims, laughing much more.

Gunn steady on the subject: “We didn’t comment much on it in the Margot interviews, how we changed the tone of your skin and made sure you were white [com aplicação da maquiagem] All the time… the big obstacle was getting to leave you like this, especially when the whole white would end up in Juan’s face.” And the three of them giggle.

In the forged we’ve got the actors Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, Juan Diego Bottoand Viola Davis.

James Gunn took care of the script and directed the movie.

The Suicide Squad 5 August 2021.