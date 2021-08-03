Meghan Markle won’t accompany Harry to Prince Philip’s funeral – Who

+



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mourning Prince Philip (Photo: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle won’t accompany Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral, based on an announcement despatched by the royal household to the Mirror. It was introduced on Saturday afternoon (10) that the Duchess of Sussex, who’s pregnant, was suggested to not fly from the United States, the place she lives, to Britain, by her physician.

Harry will make the journey from the couple’s California residence and observe Covid-19 protocols for the journey in addition to throughout his go to. He has not returned to the UK since leaving the publish of senior royalty simply over a 12 months in the past.

It’s additionally the primary time he is seen his household in particular person since Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey – through which they accuse the royal household of racism and the establishment of not supporting Meghan.

All folks arriving in England should isolate themselves throughout the first 10 full days after arrival. But Harry may have the correct to depart his place of self-isolation for causes of compassion to attend the funeral.

It can be launched from quarantine if it obtains the unfavorable check for Covid-19 on day 5 of isolation.

FUNERAL DETAILS

The Queen signed plans for the funeral of her husband, who died at Windsor Castle yesterday morning on the age of 99.

The ceremony will happen subsequent Saturday (17) and there can even be a nationwide minute of silence. The funeral will happen in accordance with nationwide coronavirus tips, which signifies that all individuals are more likely to put on masks.

Only 30 folks will probably be allowed to attend, in comparison with the roughly 800 who would have paid their respects if the restrictions weren’t in place.

A procession will take the coffin from Windsor Castle to Saint George’s Chapel.