Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to Prince Philip

The announcement of the loss of life of Prince Philip on Friday, 9, comes at a turbulent time for the British royal household, a month after an interview rife with accusations by Prince Harry and his spouse, Meghan Markle.

At the time, the couple’s statements had been thought of a disregard for the weakened state of well being of Prince Philip, who was about to show 100.

Meghan and Harry reacted to the information of the prince’s loss of life by posting a message on the web site of his charity, Archewell.

The message reads: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service. We will miss you very much.”

There continues to be hypothesis about Harry and Meghan’s presence at a wake. It is feasible that solely Harry will attend, as Meghan is pregnant with the couple’s second baby, making it tough to journey lengthy.