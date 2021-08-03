Rebel Wilson transforms into Britney Spears and receives praise – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Rebel Wilson and Britney Spears (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Rebel Wilson, well-known for performing in movies comparable to The Perfect Choice, Jojo Rabbit and The Cheaters, became the singer Britney Spears in a photograph posted by the actress on her Instagram profile. In the picture she recreates the costume and the surroundings of the clip (You Drive Me) Crazy and the similarity between the 2 attracts consideration.

“My life is crazy right now,” Rebel wrote within the photograph caption, enjoying with the title of Britney’s track. The 41-year-old actress just lately went by a meals re-education course of that triggered her to lose 30 kilos, and within the feedback of the submit her followers praised her – a few of them identified that she was all the time lovely, whatever the new form.

“You’re beautiful, before and after,” “oh my God, Rebel you look amazing,” “you’re absolutely stunning no matter what size you have. Beautiful and fun, lucky girl!” and “very well! It’s so fabulous” have been a number of the feedback.

Rebel Wilson transforms into Britney Spears within the clip (You Drive me) Crazy (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram )

Britney Spears within the clip (You Drive Me) Crazy (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram )

Netizens reward Rebel Wilson (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram )

