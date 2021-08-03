Reese Witherspoon sells her producer with a focus on women – News

Hello Sunshinhe, Reese Witherspoon’s women-focused producer and launching the tv hit “Big Little Lies,” might be bought to a quickly increasing new Company in Hollywood trying to enter the streaming market.

The deal might be a millionaire: the unidentified firm’s majority funding – backed by U.S. non-public fairness group Blackstone – introduced Monday, values Hello Sunshine at $900 million, in line with the Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

“I started this company to change the way women are viewed in the media,” Reese stated, referring to the manufacturing firm, which additionally launched collection like “The Morning Show” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”

The settlement with Blackstone “will allow us to produce more stories globally, fun, impactful and enlightening, about women.”

The new firm might be led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Its launch comes as Hollywood giants compete to develop their streaming providers, with Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video hungry for content material.

Reese Witherspoon, 45 and with an Academy Award for Best Actress for Walk the Line, has entered the manufacturing market arduous lately, although she additionally stars, alongside Jennifer Aniston, in apple TV+’s hit “The Morning Show.”

The actress will proceed to supervise Hello Sunshine’s day-to-day operations, together with government director Sarah Harden, in line with a joint assertion.