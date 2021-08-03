The Princess Diary turns 20 and fans want sequel

Anne Hathaway celebrates 20 years since The Princess Diary was launched. The Film marked its movie debut and was decisive in boosting his profession.

The actress celebrated on her Instagram the anniversary of the movie with behind-the-scenes images of the manufacturing. Hathaway was solely 18 years previous when her life turned after starring within the movie.

When she was topped princess of the fictional kingdom of Genovia within the movie The Princess DiaryAmelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Hathaway’s character, has develop into an unforgettable traditional for a era. The movie was massively profitable and opened a sequel additionally of nice success in 2004.

In the feedback, followers stuffed the actress with questions on once they would see Mia Themopolis, her character, once more. In addition to celebrations and celebrations to comedy, followers ask The Princess Diary 3 and keep in mind that the potential for launching the sequence has already been in play.

Among the feedback of followers of the movie, many questioned when the third movie within the franchise would happen, insisted that they had been ready for its launch and begged for a sequel.

Rachel Zegler, latest princess of a Disney stay motion and performs Snow White in a movie that might be launched quickly declared that The Princess Diary was “the most formative experience” of his childhood.

This content material can’t be displayed in your browser.

The director of the 2 function movies, Garry Marshall, acknowledged in 2016 that he was engaged on a brand new The Princess Diary earlier than he died that very same yr. In 2019, Hathaway mentioned the possible sequel to The Princess’s Diary already had a script. The actress additionally declared her willingness to return to play Mia, in addition to Julie Andrews wish to stay once more his position of Genovians.

Chris Pine, which made Prince Nicholas Devereaux, considered one of Mia’s suitors, additionally declared to need to take part in a sequel. Just as Heather Matarazzo, actress behind Lilly Moscovitz, Mia’s finest good friend. So many good indicators and curiosity in Anne’s publication present that there’s an viewers ready for the movie.

In addition to celebrating 20 years of The Princess Diary, Anne Hathaway additionally celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of one other function movie that was a milestone in her profession: The Devil Wears Prada.

Currently the actress has been built-in into the movie Sesame Street, which is scheduled to be launched in 2022, and also will be a part of the forged of the comedy She Came To Me, no premiere date.