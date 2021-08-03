Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner bet on healthy friendship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are nonetheless very shut, however in keeping with individuals near them, the previous couple don’t intend to renew their loving relationship, and now get pleasure from collectively what they name ‘a wholesome friendship’. Although the rapper purchased a property close to his ex’s mansion to go to his daughter Stormi extra typically, Scott spends extra time at Kylie’s home than his personal.

“They’re really like best friends. They’re not looking for relationships right now, they’re well focused on Stormi’s needs. She loves having Mom and Dad together,” mentioned a supply in InContact journal.

And on Jenner’s intention to offer her daughter a little bit brother, the supply claims that that is in ‘we’ll see’.

“Kylie wants Stormi to have siblings, but it’s not her priority right now,” the insider mentioned, including that the previous couple has already commented on the matter.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, opened up about his paternity in a brand new interview. The 28-year-old rapper, stormi webster’s father with the businesswoman, confessed that the start of his daughter modified his life and profession.

In dialog with i-D journal, Scott celebrated the firstborn’s three years and acknowledged that being a father served as inspiration for his music.

“It was a big impact. It’s a great inspiration,” Travis mentioned.

“Especially Stormi, she’s just like any child. She’s always interested in everything, she takes things, she learns, she adapts very quickly,” he mentioned.

Scott continued, revealing that Stormi started to note herself on Youtube when she watched the movies of his reveals.

“I realized that my work is more important than I thought because of it,” he mentioned. “More responsibility, you know? You need to use this right. Being a father is like, i don’t live just for myself, not anymore. I always got rough with the fans and now, man, Stormi… man, I love it,” melted.

Travis assures him that he spends lots of time together with his daughter. He and Kylie have the identical precedence of their life: make the woman blissful, and provides her the protection of a household.

