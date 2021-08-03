Varieties : Illustrated Journal

Special visitor

Today, Raul Gil follows with unprecedented sights and receives, in his personal phrases, “one of the greatest friends of his life”. “He is one of the greatest artists in Brazil, showman, known and applauded, children and adults love him from the heart,” says the presenter when asserting the presence of Dedé Santana on stage. The everlasting “bumbling” will reply questions on his life in “Curious Children”. “My excitement is so great for being with you on stage. Raul, I owe you a lot,” he tells the presenter. The “Raul Gil Program” airs from 14:15, on SBT.

once more

Tomorrow, at 10:30 pm, the sequence “Don Matteo” will likely be represented once more on TV Aparecida. Produced by the Italian TV channel RAI, the story in 24 chapters has as protagonist a priest with an ininate expertise for investigations. “Don Matteo”, which was efficiently aired by the Catholic community final yr, options actor Terence Hill, who performs the title character, and is known for the western movies “spaghetti” and the duo with Bud Spencer in a number of movies. The sequence has as a spine a parish priest with a rare skill to research individuals and resolve crimes.

Photo: Orlando Drummond and forged of “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo” / Estevam Avellar-RG

right now

Globo can pay tribute to actor and voice actor Orlando Drummond, who died final Tuesday on the age of 101. The community will reprise an episode of the fifth season of “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, during which Orlando seems unexpectedly to the actors within the studio and was celebrated for its 100 years. It’s proper after the Today.

Assumed romance

Singer Eduardo Costa took over the romance with Mariana Polastreli. The artist requested them to not label the couple as a result of the one factor they need is to be completely happy, subsequent to one another.

Hired by Flamengo

The former “BBB”, Arthur Picoli was employed by Flamengo and is now a part of the soccer group class 7, present champion of the FUT 7 National League. Picolo has performed for Atlético Goianiense and Ponte Preta.

Dissatisfied with the schedule

In a current interview, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega complained concerning the time at which his “A Praça É Nossa” is being proven, that’s, at 23:30. He defined that, in talking of viewers, the very best instances of the humorous have been when the SBT exhibited it within the vary of ten within the night, on Saturday.

Praising girlfriend

Diogo Nogueira animated the net by posting images of Paolla Oliveira and captioning the information with compliments to the beloved. The couple not too long ago took over the romance through the singer’s live performance in Rio de Janeiro.

Under the Sun of Europe

Giovanna Ewbank shared together with her followers just a few extra moments of the summer time in Portugal. She posted sun-out clicks sporting a white bikini and was extremely praised by followers.

Planning childbirth

Thaeme Mariôto is pregnant together with her second baby and has proven a few of her everyday. The singer revealed that within the supply of Liz, her first woman, for 38 hours she tried regular supply, however wanted to be a Caesarean part, however now she won’t attempt for hours. “In Ivy’s I want to wait to go into labor and, if I get to the maternity and say that she’s about to leave, there goes [ser parto normal]. But I don’t intend to try for several hours anymore. If you get there and you don’t have a dilation thing, we’re going to a c-section anyway.”

Gift for actress

Bruna Marquezine will flip 24 subsequent day 04 and received an early present. A classy drinks model arrange a bar within the actress’s storage and had the help of Bruna’s mom. The bar has mirrors, bottle assortment, place to retailer fruits and neon lights. It was a shock; Bruna Marquezine got here dwelling and located the present.

Tidy home

Days in the past, Grazi Massafera moved into her new dwelling. The actress determined to indicate some particulars primarily of the closet fully organized. She defined that she sought assist from individuals specialised within the topic, adopted all the main points of the storage and was the belief of a terrific dream: to have an organized and practical home. Fans observed that within the closet there have been items of garments by Caio Castro.

Beautiful younger man

Enzo Celulari left his followers in a stun when he confirmed images of himself sporting gray pants; the piece is valued at 13 thousand Reais. The son of Claudia Raia and Edson Celulari was fairly tied and followers additionally requested for the return of the romance with Bruna Marquezine, and there are those that swear that they’re collectively and protecting the romance out of the highlight.

Singer Sasha

João Figueiredo, sasha meneghel’s husband, recordu the style designer singing the track “From 1 to 3”, his success. And he did not save on compliments. “Sing so beautiful,” wrote João Figueiredo.

Formula 1

The Band will present tomorrow, beginning at 9:30 am, the Hungarian Grand Prix, the eleventh stage of the 2021 Formula 1 season. The race may have narration by Sergio Mauricio, feedback by Reginaldo Leme and Felipe Giaffone, and reporting by Mariana Becker. On BandInformation FM, the published begins at 9:20 am with narration by Odinei Edson and feedback by Alessandra Alves, Castilho de Andrade, Luís Fernando Ramos and Fábio França.

TV Test – 31/07/2021

Photo: Sheron Menezzes / João Cotta-RG

1) The novel is “Beyond the Horizon”. What was the identify of the character lived by actress Sheron Menezzes?

a) Keila

b) Berenice

c)Sarita

d) Milena

2) What was the identify of the character of the actress Day Mesquita within the novel “For Sale A Veil Of Bride”, aired by SBT?

a) Eliana

b) Marize

c) Jaqueline

d) Yasmin

3) Actor Carlos Alberto Riccelli is married to actress and presenter Bruna Lombardi. In which novel, or miniseries, did the couple begin the romance?

a) “Crazy Love”

b) “Aritana”

c) “Seventh Sense”

d) “The Scarecrow”

4) What is the husband of actress Thais Pacholek?

a) Marrone

b) Amaury Nunes

c) Cristiano

d) Bruno Belutti

5) The novel is “Apocalypse”. Which of those actresses performed the character Zoe Zantero?

a) Pérolla Faria

b) Gisele Batista

c) Juliana Knust

d) Carla Marins

(ANSWERS: 1-A/2-A/3-B/4-D/5-C)

Horoscope – 31/07/2021

By Geremy Atins

Ram

The time is to interrupt away from undesirable conditions. Use your intelligence and creativity for this. The outcomes will not be speedy, however you’ll quickly really feel the style of success.

bull

The large adjustments are going to begin taking place. Enjoy the great issues in life and be very completely happy. After all, you have been born to win. Don’t neglect your well being. Drink loads of water.

twins

Your non secular aspect is asking for extra devotion. Get out of this state you are in and assist individuals extra, at all times having a pleasant phrase, as a result of she’s value loads.

most cancers

Live intensely this affluent second and see that it has the potential to extend your income. Believe me, transfer on. You can do it! Remember that you simply have been born to shine!

lion

Make a change in your look, activate your physique with bodily workouts and enhance your haircut. Smile loads and skim, getting higher. Take benefit of at the present time to take constructive motion.

virgin

Beware of signatures of contracts and justice proceedings. There’s going to be a loss if you do not know how one can be smarter. Read all the things within the smallest element. Act truthfully at all times.

Libra

Maybe it is time so that you can put apart a bit of resistance to the brand new so you may transfer on, with the success you deserve. Just do not take rash motion, so you aren’t getting right into a weepy.

scorpion

The pinch of innovation and creativity at work is, in actual fact, the elemental issue on this interval. Family relationships stay crucial to you. Love your loved ones extra.

Archer

Do charity and justice to these in want. Remember, an act of affection can save a life. Be extra joyful and at all times domesticate love. You’re going to have a terrific day.

Capricorn

Its intuitive and inventive aspect will likely be stronger. Use it, however properly, exercising thoughts energy and energy and make issues occur shortly.

aquarium

Good concepts, even when uncommon, can air and open new potentialities of their work. Don’t waste time questioning your potentialities as a substitute of taking motion.

Fish

Loneliness is usually valuable. Finding your personal means will make you stronger. Use your gentle and transfer on. Never neglect your non secular aspect.

Novels – 31/07/2021

(WARNING: CHAPTER SUMMARIES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AS A FUNCTION OF THE EDITION OF NOVELS)

INDOMANT HEART – 17h30, on SBT

There’s no exhibition.

WORKOUT: DREAMS – 17h45, at Globo

There’s no exhibition.

TRUE Loves – 18h30, on SBT

There’s no exhibition.

PEOPLE’S LIVES – 18h20, at Globo

Eva performs sufferer in entrance of Ana, then that the daughter finds out about Julia’s marketing campaign. Nanda is happy with the success of her thrift retailer. Dora is irritated by Mark’s resistance to getting a job. Celina examines Julia and leaves Manuela and Rodrigo apprehensive. Celina warns that Julia’s situation could also be extreme and that she must be hospitalized.

PEGA PEGA – 19h30, on Globo

Antonia warns Douglas that Deputy Siqueira will subpoena Eric. Cassio tells Pedrinho and Luiza that Eric is harmless and affords proof in alternate for cash. Sabine desires to show that Eric made a nasty deal by shopping for the resort. Magdalene blames Christopher for dropping her son. Luiza reveals to Pedrinho that she has locked up the faculty and asks Douglas for assist in in search of a job. Sabine is livid to see Eric uncovered on the police information. Agnaldo proposes to bankrupt the resort. Eric arrives on the station to decant.

CHIQUITITAS – 8:50 pm, on SBT

Gabriela tells Carmen about Marian’s melancholy. Carmen says that it’s Gabriela’s fault that has at all times paid extra consideration to Mili than to Marian. Gabriela questions why Carmen put Cintia within the route of the orphanage. Cintia declares to Neco that she talked to Helena, however she assured her that she did nothing. Grazielle buys a brand new jacket. Mosca comes dwelling and accuses Grazielle of stealing it. Junior says he desires Andreia to run exams on her sickness with one other physician.

GENESIS – 21h00, on Record

There’s no exhibition.

EMPIRE – 21h15, on Globo

Maria Marta and João Lucas go to a cocktail social gathering in honor of Maria Clara. Beatrice sees Leonardo asking for cash on the road. Vicente invitations Cristina to his restaurant. Beatrice decides to arrange a gathering with Amanda to speak about Leonardo. Joshua warns Cora that José Alfredo will meet her at a resort. Magnolia tells José Alfredo that the son that Maria Isis misplaced was John Lucas. Magnolia tells José Alfredo that Maria Isis tried to strike him. Maria Isis cannot discuss to José Alfredo. Maria Clara mocks Cristina’s habits. Juliane decides to simply accept Arnoldão’s assist.

Movies – 31/07/2021

(FILM PROGRAMMING IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE)

2049 Blade Runner

(Blade Runner 2049) 15h00, on Record, 2017. Directed by Denis Villeneuve. With Mark Arnold, Ryan Gosling, Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Wood Harris. California, 2049. In “Blade Runner 2049”, after the issues confronted with the Nexus 8, a brand new form of replicants is developed, in order that it’s extra obedient to people. One of them is Okay, a blade runner who hunts fugitive replicants for the Los Angeles Police Department. After discovering Sapper Morton, Okay discovers an interesting secret: the replicant Rachel had a son, saved secret till then. The chance that replicants will reproduce can set off their warfare with people, which causes Lieutenant Joshi, K’s boss, to ship him to search out and get rid of the kid.

Illusions of Sin

Illusions of Sin 1:20 a.m., in Bandeirantes, USA, 1997. Directed by Eric Gibson. With Mellara, Landon Hall, Johnny Keatth. When a mysterious incident virtually claims the lifetime of a stupendous actress throughout rehearsals for her subsequent play, everybody deduces that her formidable Elizabeth is the responsible social gathering. But when Elizabeth learns that she has turn out to be the topic of a secret admirer’s obsession, she begins to suspect that the assassination try was a distorted effort to win her coronary heart.

A Dangerous Method

(A Dangerous Method) 03h45, in Bandeirantes, Great Britain, 2011. Directed by David Cronenberg. With Keira Knightley, Viggo Mortensen, Michael Fassbender. Carl Jung treats the gorgeous affected person Sabina Spielrein with hysteria by Sigmund Freud’s strategies, however just a few years later, Jung begins a romance with Sabina, which generates a rivalry between medical doctors.