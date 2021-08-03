Venice Festival 2021 will have Brazilian film with Rodrigo Santoro in the competition | I &

the Brazilian lengthy “ 7 Prisoners “, directed by Alexander Moratto and starring Christian Malheiros and Rodrigo Santoro , will likely be proven for the primary time within the 78th version of Venice Festival , the place he competes for the prize Orizzonti Extra , by standard jury. The movie is from Netflix and may debut later this 12 months.

Produced by Fernando Meirelles, from “City of God”, and Ramin Bahrani, of “The White Tiger“, the work portrays the tough actuality of works analogous to slavery.

Santoro performs Luca, a person who instructions a junkyard in São Paulo the place Mateus, the position of Malheiros, turns into the sufferer of a piece analogous to the slave system.

In addition to the movie, one other Brazilian movie that will likely be screened at this 12 months’s competition is the brief movie “act“, by the filmmaker and actress Barbara Paz, which in 2019 obtained in Venice the trophy for greatest documentary.

This 12 months’s ceremony takes place between September 1st and eleventh. In the occasion, films comparable to “dune“, of Denis Villeneuve, and “Parallel Madres“, the brand new function of Pedro Almodóvar Starring Penelope Cruz.

Festival director Alberto Barbera just lately mentioned he’s completely happy to welcome Almodóvar and outlined his new movie as an “intense and sensitive portrait of two women facing the themes of motherhood with unpredictable changes, female solidarity and sexuality lived with full freedom and without hypocrisy.”

A full collection of movies from the 78th version of the competition might be discovered on the occasion’s web site.

