What If…? | Animated series has full cast revealed; Check!

What If…? had the official listing with the identify of the actors who’re within the solid revealed by Marvel Studios. Check:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benicio del Toro, Bradlwy Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, George St. Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jornda, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

What if as a substitute of Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) grew to become the primary Super Welded? This artistic train is the guts of What If…?, the primary animated sequence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The anthology reimagines quite a few main occasions from the movies in game-changing methods, and in addition options Chadwick Boseman, who was capable of reprise T’Challa by voice work earlier than his demise.

The first season of What If…? can have 10 episodes and premiere on August 11 at Disney+.