What is the chronological order of marvel cinematic universe films and series?

In the movie, the Captain America joins forces with the Black Widow and with a brand new associate, the hawk (Anthony Mackie), to uncover a conspiracy inside the SHIELD spy company, whereas going through an actual fury of nature often known as Summer Soldier, who quickly seems to be none apart from Steve’s finest youth good friend, Bucky Barnes.

Here we meet an unlikely staff of superheroes attempting to guard a mysterious artifact stolen from Ronan the Accuser. This object, which is ready to change the course of the universe, quickly discovers it to be the Jewel of Power.

in Guardians of the Galaxy, marvel’s Cinematic Universe enters its cosmic aspect for good, which is a necessary a part of the subsequent part of the franchise.

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 [FILME]

Launch 12 months: 2017

Period during which the story takes place: 2014

Posting order: 15

Important introductions: Celestial (ancestral race, which later discovers itself to be the creators of the Eternals); Mantis (slave of Ego who joins the Guardians of the Galaxy); Jewel of the Soul (later, in Avengers: Infinity War, we discovered its location in Vormir)

In the franchise timeline, this movie takes place a couple of months after the primary Guardians of the Galaxy, and accompany the Guardians touring all through house as they attempt to assist Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) to study extra about his mysterious fatherhood. Although it is essential for the next movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ll be able to inform that the 2 Guardian movies work virtually like a franchise aside. 13. Avengers: Age of Ultron [FILME] Launch 12 months: 2015

Period during which the story takes place: 2015

Posting order: 11

Important introductions: Sokovia; Vibranium; Pietro Maximoff; Wanda Maximoff (later the protagonist of WandaVision and co-protagonist of Doctor Strange 2); Vision (hero created from JARVIS and future protagonist of WandaVision); F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Tony’s new synthetic intelligence); Red Room (later, website destroyed by Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow); Ulysses Klaue (worldwide prison who later joins Erik Killmonger in Black Panther); Gauntlet of Infinity (post-credit scene, basic artifact for Infinite War and ultimatum) The Avengers as soon as once more come collectively, this time to confront the bogus intelligence created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, Ultron (James Spader), who rebels in opposition to heroes and desires to see human extinction. In this movie, we additionally meet characters just like the Scarlet Sorceress (Elizabeth Olsen), mercury (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and imaginative and prescient (Paul Bettany). The penalties of Age of Ultron can nonetheless be felt very clearly within the following chapters of the franchise. 14. Ant-Man [FILME] Launch 12 months: 2015

Period during which the story takes place: 2015

Posting order: 12

Important introductions: Quantum Kingdom (later important for the occasions of Avengers: Ultimatum ); Scott Lang (Ant-Man); Hope Van Dyne (later the Vespa, protagonist of Ant Man and the Vespa ); Hank Pym (the unique Ant-Man); Janet van Dyne (the unique Vespa, later withdrawn from the Quantic Kingdom in Ant-Man and the Vespa); Pym particles (later, basic to avengers’ plan in ultimatum ); Cassie Lang (later heroine in Ant-Man and the Vespa 3 ) in movie Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), man contemporary out of jail, ought to assist shield the shrinking know-how of Hank Pym, the unique Ant-Man, and plan a theft with ramifications that transcend what could be imagined. For this, he turns into the brand new Ant-Man. It is on this chapter of Marvel Studios that we all know the Pym Particles, basic to the grand finale Of Saga of Infinity, which is how this sequence of tales of the franchise turned recognized. with Ant-Man, Marvel could be ending its Phase 2. 15. Captain America: Civil War [FILME] Launch 12 months: 2016

Period during which the story takes place: 2016

Posting order: 13

Important introductions: Sokovia Agreements; Wakanda; T’Challa (the Black Panther); Helmut Zemo (later returns in Falcon and the Summer Soldier ); Peter Parker (Spider-Man); Everett Ross (CIA agent returning in Black Panther ); Ayo (later, searches for Zemo in Falcon and the Summer Soldier ) Despite being a Captain America movie, the movie brings collectively virtually all of the Avengers, together with the Summer Soldier, the newcomer Ant-Man , and the brand new to the Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). In the plot, an ideological rift between Captain America and Iron Man divides the staff, inflicting on the finish of the movie, a number of of the heroes flee and turn into enemies of the federal government. 16. Black Widow [FILME] The penalties of the Civil War result in Natasha Romanoff, which betrayed the federal government after serving to the Captain America, working away on her personal. As she tries to outlive in her hideout in Norway, the heroine is pulled by her previous after she is attacked by a mysterious villain named coach. In an try to grasp what is going on, Natasha decides to re-meet the members of her previous “family”: the sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the guardian Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) and the mom Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). The movie ends with the Black Widow on the best way to the occasions seen in Avengers: Infinity War, whereas the post-credits scene takes place about seven years later, following the devastating occasions of Avengers: Ultimatum. 17. Black Panther [FILME] Launch 12 months: 2018

Period during which the story takes place: 2016

Posting order: 18

Important introductions: The Dora Milaje; Princess Shuri; Okoye, Erik Killmonger (later returns in sequence What If…?) Soon after he misplaced his father within the occasions of civil strugglethe Prince T’Challa, of civilization often known as Wakanda, turns into the brand new king of the nation, however is quickly confronted by Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), which plans to desert Wakanda’s isolationist insurance policies and begin a revolution. 18. Spider-Man: Back dwelling [FILME] Launch 12 months: 2017

Period during which the story takes place: 2016

Posting order: 16

Important introductions: Ned Leeds, Michelle (later, Peter’s romantic curiosity) Just a few months after Captain America: Civil War, the younger Peter Parker goes on to put on her new tech swimsuit to face crime within the neighborhood whereas dwelling her teenage life and attempting a bit of vaguinha within the Avengers. However, Peter goes on to cope with “big dog” after he discovers that criminals, led by the vulture (Michael Keaton), are utilizing weapons constructed from know-how extracted from the 2012 Battle of New York. At the top, Tony Stark gives Peter the opporunidadand Spider-Man to be a part of the Avengers, however he declines the provide, opting to assist cease minor crimes in New York. 19. Doctor Strange [FILME] Launch 12 months: 2016

Period during which the story takes place: 2015-2016

Posting order: 14

Important introductions: Wong, Wong, 2010 Stephen Strange (Doctor Strange); the Elder (later, in Avengers: Ultimatum , explains time points to the Hulk); Eye of Agamotto (The Jewel of Time) in Doctor Strange, we all know the surgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a troublesome and smug man who after a horrible accident, finally ends up shedding the usage of his fingers. Months later, on a real journey to discover a treatment, Strange travels the world and finds solutions in locations by no means earlier than imagined: in the usage of magic. It is in Doctor Strange that we’re introduced to Jewel of Time, artifact that Strange makes use of to defeat the villain Dormammu and begins to guard it in any respect prices. twentieth Thor: Ragnarok [FILME] Launch 12 months: 2017

Period during which the story takes place: 2017-2018

Posting order: 17

Important introductions: Hela ; Ragnarok (finish of Asgard); Valkyrie (later chief of Asgard); Sakaar (planet that Hulk inhabited for a couple of years); Korg (later, he goes to stay with Thor after occasions of Avengers: Infinity War) This movie serves to indicate the place the King of Thunder has been after his participation within the battle in opposition to Ultron, in 2015. Here, after spending years looking for the Jewels of Infinity, thor discovers that his father odin is not ruling Asgard. Instead, loki took the throne. Throughout the movie, Thor might want to cope with his father’s dying, the destruction of his hammer, and the mastery of Hela, her evil sister performed by Cate Blanchett. Here we additionally discover the Hulk, this one has disappeared because the occasions of The Age of Ultron, and we all know the heroine valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). 21. Ant-Man and the Vespa [FILME] Launch 12 months: 2018

Period during which the story takes place: 2018

Posting order: 20

Important introductions: Jimmy Woo (later returns in WandaVision) Two years later, the Ant-Man remains to be below home arrest for serving to the Captain America when he turned an enemy of the federal government. As he tries to steadiness his life, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lily) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), crime companions from the primary movie of the Ant Man. Now, Scott should as soon as once more put on the uniform and study to struggle alongside Hope, the brand new wasp. Although it was simply earlier than the catastrophic occasions of Avengers: Infinity War, the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Vespa occurs later, thus culminating in Avengers: Ultimatum. 22. Avengers: Infinity War [FILME] Launch 12 months: 2018

Period during which the story takes place: 2018

Posting order: 19

Important introductions: Iron Spider Armor, Vormir (location of the Soul Jewel), Black Order There have been many makes an attempt to Thanos to get your fingers on the Jewels of Infinity – virtually all of the earlier main occasions had been orchestrated by him – now, nevertheless, titan himself has determined to get his fingers soiled. And that is what drives all of the heroes to reunite. Detaining the villain is the one various earlier than it is too late and half the universe suffers the implications. Spoiler: they can not. Thanos finally ends up getting the higher of her and after her esfinger splint, half the universe merely disappears – together with Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Bucky Barnes, Hawk, Nick Fury, Maria Hill, and all Guardians of the Galaxy besides Rocket and Nebula.

The post-credits scene exhibits Fury selecting up a pager and emitting a misery sign earlier than being turned to mud. The pager, we’d quickly discover out, was handed over to the agent by Carol Danvers twenty-three years in the past.

23. Avengers: Ultimatum [FILME]

Launch 12 months: 2018

Period during which the story takes place: 2018-2023

Posting order: 22

Important introductions: Time journey ideas; Smart Hulk (Hulk reworked and with conscience); Ronin (new id of Hawkeye); Gamora (model of one other timeline of the character);

The Avengers and the universe must cope with the disappearance of half of the dwelling beings after the Thanos. With the assistance of Captain Marvel, which lastly lands on Earth after receiving the decision of Nick Fury, heroes take determined measures to reverse the mad titan’s actions. It would not work.

Five years cross and the Avengers discover the chance they wanted – this time with the assistance of Ant-Man – however within the occasion that every part goes as deliberate, they are going to want one another greater than ever. After drawing up a plan that enables them to return in time, the Avengers break up up with the intention of rescuing the Jewels of Infinity on completely different time strains. That method, they find yourself going to 2012, 2013, 2014 and 1971.

In the top, some heroes find yourself sacrificing themselves for the better good, reminiscent of Black Widow and the Iron Man, and others take completely different paths in life, which is the case of the Captain America. Despite the casualties, the world was saved.

24. Loki – Season 1 [SÉRIE]

Launch 12 months: 2021

Period during which the story takes place: It would not go on any timeline

Posting order: 26

Important introductions: Sylvie; Alioth; Multiverse War; AVT, Variants; He Who Remains; Nexus Event

loki is a troublesome chapter to type inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first season of the sequence exhibits what occurred to the loki 2012 instantly after he bought away with the tesseract within the occasions of Avengers: Ultimatum. In the movie, the heroes find yourself unintentionally permitting the God of Cheating to flee, which makes him a Variant earlier than the eyes of the Time Variation Agency.

Once captured by the group, Loki is summoned by the supervisor Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to assist them seize a Variant that’s giving work to the company.

The sequence of the Disney+ introduced a few of the most vital ideas for the way forward for the MCU and ended with a hook that ought to reverberate all through the franchise.

twenty fifth WandaVision [SÉRIE]

WandaVision occurs three weeks after Avengers: Ultimatum. Shattered after the tragic occasions seen in earlier movies, Wanda Maximoff half to venture his personal happiness, creating an anomaly below a small American city. The lady’s would possibly attracts the eye of sword company, which needs to search out out what’s inflicting the abnormality on the website.

The sequence was the primary actually set on the MCU to be launched on Disney+. In addition to Wanda and imaginative and prescient, this system introduced again characters just like the now grownup Monica Rambeau (from Captain Marvel), Darcy Lewis (from thor) and Jimmy Woo (from Ant-Man and the Vespa).

26. Falcon and the Summer Soldier [SÉRIE]

Six months after the occasions of Avengers: Ultimatum, James Barnes is decided to restore his life after spending a long time combating like a badthe nook of killing. in the meantime Sam Wilson must mirror whether or not or to not settle for the mantle of Captain America left by Steve Rogers.

As they tackle these private points, the 2 heroes might want to come collectively to cope with the specter of a bunch often known as Stateless individuals, who had entry to the Supersoldier’s serum.

In addition to bucky and sam’s returns, the sequence featured the return of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) and Ayo (Florence Kasumba), and likewise with the introductions of John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and the mysterious Valentina Allegra of Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

27. Spider-Man: Away from Home [FILME]

Launch 12 months: 2019

Period during which the story takes place: 2024

Posting order: 23

Important introductions: Mysterio; Blip (as it’s recognized the return of all who had disappeared)

The second movie of the Spider-Man about eight months after the occasions of Avengers: Ultimatum. Peter Parker, the teenage hero who fought alongside the Avengers within the battle in opposition to Thanos, tries to readapt to regular life whereas coping with the lack of his good friend and mentor, the Iron Man.

At the top of the movie, we found that Peter had his Spider-Man id revealed to the world, and that Nick Fury been all this time on trip on a Skrull in house, whereas Stalks took his place on Earth.