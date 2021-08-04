Aquaman 2: Producer says he ignored Johnny Depp fans asking for Amber Heard’s departure in DC movie – Movie News

After divorce, accusations of assault and dismissal of Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts, a web based mobilization started in opposition to the actress.

After Johnny Depp’s assault case in opposition to ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor’s followers mobilized on the web to stop the actress from attending to work. However, efforts have been in useless and he or she follows climbing to Aquaman 2. In an interview with Deadline, the producer of the characteristic movie, Peter Safran, defined why on-line protests to take away Amber Heard from the superhero sequel have been rejected by the movie’s artistic crew.

Amber Heard performs aquatic warrior Mera within the DC franchise and has been the topic of an intense social media marketing campaign, largely pushed by Supporters of Johnny Depp, following the actors’ tumultuous divorce.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to react, honestly, to the sheer pressure of the fans,” Safran informed Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast. “You have to do what’s best for the movie. We felt that if it were the [diretor] James Wan and [o protagonista] Jason Momoa, then you should have Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

Peter Safran continued, “No one is unaware of what’s going on in the Twitter universe, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as a gospel or agree with your desires. You have to do what’s right for the movie, and that’s when we got there.”

Johnny Depp’s home violence in opposition to Amber Heard

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorced in 2016 after a turbulent marriage and have since filed home violence prices in opposition to one another. Depp then sued the British tabloid The Sun for a 2018 article that referred to as the actor a “women’s spanker.” However, in March 2021, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean misplaced the trigger.

After the decision of the trial, Warner Bros. requested Johnny Depp to withdraw from the subsequent sequel to Fantastic Beasts, placing actor Mads Mikkelsen to tackle the position of Gellert Grindelwald. The solid’s recast additional fueled the ire of Depp followers, who tried to cease Amber Heard from collaborating within the new DC movie.

Last November, Amber Heard described the protests in an interview with EW as “rumors and paid social media campaigns” that “don’t dictate [decisões de elenco] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans really made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to start next year.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to launch on 16 December 2022.