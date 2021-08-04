Character can fall in love in the 9th season of Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. has had a busy eighth season relating to novels. However, one of many officers was not concerned in a plot like this.

Kevin Atwater spent the season targeted on working as a cop. As everyone knows, Chicago P.D. is renewed for ninth grade.

At Cinema Blend, LaRoyce Hawkins, the character’s interpreter, admitted that Atwater can discover love. After a yr of onerous work, the officer can be in search of “balance.”

Change sooner or later in Chicago P.D.

The well-known even joked that Atwater is Voight’s favourite for not getting concerned in novels.

“It’s hard to get involved in romance when there’s every racial issue going on. There’s a part of me that thinks Voight is happy with this Atwater focus, so he doesn’t get involved in any romance. But, I think in the ninth season, Atwater will find a balance. I think it’s necessary,” the actor stated.

Hawkins additionally believes it is necessary atwater lastly win a love plot. “Maybe we can get the momentum we have to tell other stories as well,” added the well-known.

Chicago P.D. is proven on common channel in Brazil. The sequence can also be on Globoplay.