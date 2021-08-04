Demi Lovato stars in sensual essay with actress and fans go crazy – Monet

+



Allie Marie Evans and Demi Lovato (Photo: instagram copy)

Demi Lovato shared an especially attractive black and white essay with actress Allie Marie Evans on social media. The images, which drove the artist’s followers loopy, have been clicked by celebrated photographer Tyler Shields, the actress’s boyfriend. “I was very excited to see where the work would end up,” Shields advised People about producing the images.

According to the photographer, the essay took time to provide and is the results of a profitable partnership with Demi. “About ten years ago, I did my first photo shoot with Demi and these photos went everywhere and were viral before, that’s what it is today,” stated the photographer. “So when Demi asked to shoot again, I, of course, said yes. Although this time it was different. We had both grown up a lot as artists and people, so I was very excited to see where the work was going to end up and the images we would do,” Tyler continued.

He advised the publication that Allie, 25, met Lovato at his good friend Charlotte Lawrence’s party, and that there started the design of the attractive rehearsal. “So, of course, I wanted to photograph them together,” he confessed. In the pictures, Demi wears a lace bralette high underneath a blazer, whereas the actress from the collection ‘Euphoria’ wears a black costume with pantyhose and a high-heeled shoe by Christian Louboutin.

In the new photographs, Demi seems with the actress’s thumb in her mouth, holding Allie in a dramatic pose, holding her again and leg as she reclines her physique backwards and forwards, with a cigarette in her hand, together with her associate on her again, displaying the attractive neckline of her costume. In different clicks, Lovato sensualizes with the actress’s foot, generally biting her shoe, generally being “trampled” on the shoulder by him. “No Louboutin was harmed in the production of this photograph,” Demi joked within the caption of the pictures.

Fans and celebrities have been thrilled by the pictures of fetish environment and Eighties: “I’ll tell your mother!” wrote actor Matthew Scott Montgomery. “Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiimmmmmm,” celebrated actress Walis Day. “You guys, huh?” joked dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler. “Literally the hottest of all time,” droobes YouTuber Nikita Dragun. “My heart is exploding as I watch these pictures,” stated one fan. “I’m not breathing,” joked one other.

