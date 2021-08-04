Designer charges Kendall Jenner $1.8 million for breach of contract

Top American mannequin Kendall Jenner has been sued by Italian trend model Liu Jo for allegedly violating the phrases of a contract that required her to attend two picture shoots, in keeping with a lawsuit filed by the corporate.

The indictment, filed Monday evening in Manhattan District Court in New York, states that Jenner participated solely within the first of two deliberate classes, however by no means appeared for the second, which was initially speculated to happen in March 2020, however was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liu Jo is asking for at the least $1.8 million in damages, in keeping with the grievance.

The model, which the grievance has already paid Jenner $1.35 million for the companies coated by the 2019 contract, stated it tried to reschedule the second picture shoot a number of occasions, however obtained no response from Jenner. The firm stated it was unable to get reimbursement of its funds to the mannequin.

Reuters was unable to instantly contact Jenner, 25, one of many world’s highest-paid fashions, who gained fame for being a part of the fact present Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The mannequin’s brokers, The Society Model Management, and its father or mother firm Elite World Group, didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. A public relations agency representing Liu Jo was additionally not instantly accessible for remark.