(picture: Barry Wetcher/FOX FILM)

The devil wears Prada” 15 years since its debut in 2021. Inspired by the ebook of the identical title – written by Lauren Weisberger, former assistant to the well-known editor of the journal “Vogue”, Anna Wintour – I manufacturing till at present one of many favorites of the style fs and the final pblico. With a forged weight, with names similar to Maryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the movie to be proven on “Cine Life”, star life, this Tuesday (27/07), from 22h30. The story revolves round Andy (Anne Hathaway), a recm-trained moa with large desires, who will work within the famend style journal “Runway” and her funo be assistant to the diablica Miranda Priestly (Maryl Streep). 15 years since its debut in 2021. Inspired by the ebook of the identical title – written by Lauren Weisberger, former assistant to the well-known editor of the journal “Vogue”, Anna Wintour – I manufacturing till at present one of many favorites of the style fs and the final pblico. With aweight, with names similar to, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the movie to be proven on “Cine Life”, star life, this Tuesday (27/07), from 22h30. The story revolves round Andy (Anne Hathaway), a recm-trained moa with large desires, who will work within the famend style journal “Runway” and her funo be assistant to the diablica Miranda Priestly (Maryl Streep). The following, 15 curiosities of the movie, to kill the longingof fs:

1. Gisele Bndchen, who seems within the halls of “Runaway” journal, participated with the condio of not enjoying a mannequin.

2. Miranda Priestly’s iconic white hair was a scoff from Meryl Streep herself.

3. Meryl additionally modified the tone of the character’s voice, which might initially be screamed and shrill.

4. All scenes from the movie have been shot in 57 days in New York and Paris.

5. Because of the finances, it was not doable to take Meryl to Paris. Therefore, chroma key was used within the scenes through which the actress seems within the French capital

6. The estdio wished Rachel McAdams within the function of Andy, however the actress declined the invitation.

7. Anne Hathaway was the ninth alternative for the character. Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kirsten Dunst have been probed.

8. Merly Streep was depressed throughout filming. The actress used the “mtodo de interpretao” to convey Miranda to life.

9. When Meryl took the job, she stated she wished a scene that captured the style world properly, which resulted within the basic monocle of the sky blue suter.

10. The New York Mirror, the newspaper that hires Andy on the finish of the movie, truly existed, however ended its actions in 1898.

11. The character Emily wouldn’t be British, however Blunt made the audio together with his British accent and everybody preferred it.

12. The movie used costumes valued at greater than $1 corn. It was essential to borrow some seems to be to make up the wardrobe of the movie.

13. The costliest pea of all costumes, $100,000, was jeweler Fred Leighton’s necklace, worn by Meryl Streep.

14. Professionals of the style business didn’t need to assist in the manufacturing of the movie for worry of being rejected by Anna Wintour, inspiration of the movie.

15. The manuscript of “Harry Potter and the Relquias of Death”, which Andy will get for Miranda’s daughters, was auctioned for $586. The cash raised was donated NGO Dress for Success.