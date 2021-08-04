Don’t Look Up: Movie teaser with Leonardo DiCaprio leaks on the internet

Don’t Look Up, a Netflix movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, had a bit of its trailer leaked on Twitter. Although quick, the video highlights the forged and reveals slightly concerning the tone of the movie.

Check it out beneath:

The first #DontLookUp teaser… sadly I’m going to must stan. pic.twitter.com/JsiYSiQh5K — Baby Annette (@yosoymichael) August 2, 2021

The plot of Don’t Look Up accompanies Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), two astronomers who uncover that an enormous meteor is coming in the direction of Earth, which might imply the top of humanity. The video reveals DiCaprio making an attempt to manage nervousness in a rest room earlier than assembly with The President of the United States (Meryl Streep) and her son and chief of workers (Jonah Hill).

With screenplay, path and manufacturing by Adam McKay (deputy), the movie will take care of politicians who refuse to hearken to science in instances of disaster. The preliminary proposal was that the movie be an allegory to local weather change. The scenario modified with the pandemic, which disrupted the manufacturing of the movie, and McKay tailored the movie to debate additionally how we talk in fashionable instances.

“We can’t even talk to each other anymore,” the filmmaker defined. “We can’t even agree. So it’s about climate change, but at its core [esse filme] it’s about what the internet has, what cell phones have, what the modern world has done with the way we communicate.”

Complete the forged of Don’t Look Up Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis and Ron Perlman.

The movie remains to be unscheduled to debut to date, however Netflix has confirmed that the movie reaches its catalog in 2021, with restricted screening in some theaters simply earlier than to compete for the Oscar ceremony in 2022.