Fine Arts à La Carte: August releases

In August, Fine Arts À La Carte provides extra classics of nice administrators to its catalog. Among them: Roman Polanski’s “Repulsion to Sex,” Michael Powell’s “The Red Shoes” and Emeric Pressburger’s “The Bird with Crystal Feathers,” By Dario Argento, Mario Bava’s “The Whip and the Body,” and Jean-Luc Godard’s “Two or Three Things I Know Of Them.”

The platform additionally presents this month the present The Brand New Cinema of Paraíba, from 5 to 18 August, and receives a part of this system of the tenth Ecofalante Film Show, from August 11 to September 14.

The Cine Clube Italiano de Agosto gives “Gangue de Ladras”, a 2019 movie directed by Michela Andreozzi. The movie tells the story of a gang of French thiefs disguised as males, who operated within the Avignon space within the mid-Eighties. As in earlier periods of the Italian Cine Clube, there may also be a debate in regards to the movie after the screening on August 27.

Check out the calendar with all of the August premieres of Fine Arts À La Carte:

August 5

The energy of a younger man (The energy of 1)

Australia | France | USA, 1992, Drama, 127 min

pathP: John G. Avildsen

solidC: Stephen Dorff, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Morgan Freeman

synopsis: South Africa, first half of the twentieth century. P.Okay. is an English boy who grew up on a rustic farm, raised by his widowed mom and a Zulu nanny. When his mom turns into sick, the boy is shipped to boarding college, the place he’s pursued by his classmates. P.Okay. manages to outlive these years of bullying and can reside together with his grandfather. He meets Doc, a German prisoner who teaches him how you can play the piano, and Geel Piet, a delicate prisoner who introduces him to the artwork of boxing. At the age of 18 P.Okay. will get uninterested in a lot injustice and turns into an anti-apartheid activist. His struggle in opposition to the racial segregation regime in South Africa will get confused when he falls in love with Mary, the daughter of a racist chief.

Samy and I (Samy y yo)

Argentina, 2002, Comedy, 85 min

path: Eduardo Milewicz

solid: Ricardo Darín, Angie Cepeda, Cristina Banegas

synopsis: Samy is about to show 40. Among his heartbreak are his girlfriend Laura, his astigmatism, his mom and his sister. He writes a comic’s TV present, however nonetheless goals of being a severe and revered author. Every 12 months he tries to jot down a novel, however yearly he fails. When assessing his existential disaster, Samy decides to stop his job, his girlfriend and the ties that tie him to his household. In the midst of this confusion, Mary seems. She’s an enthusiastic Colombian who appears to be the one one to see his potential. Mary then produces a actuality present about Samy’s life, which quickly turns into an absolute success.

The crimson sneakers (The crimson sneakers)

United Kingdom, 1948, Musical, 135 min

path: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger

solid: Anton Walbrook, Marius Goring, Moira Shearer

synopsis: A younger dancer is torn between the person she loves and her quest to change into a first-rate dancer.

The tax collector (A lady taxing)

Japan, 1987, Comedy, 127 min

path: Jûzô Itami

solid: Nobuko Miyamoto, Tsutomu Yamazaki, Masahiko Tsugawa

synopsis: If tax evasion is an artwork, wheel seller Hideki Gondo is Rembrandt. And so a decided and demanding girl will get the tough activity of attempting to catch him.

Soledade, the bagaceira

Brazil, 1976, Drama, 88 min

path: Paul Thiago

solid: Rejane Medeiros, Nelson Xavier, Emmanuel Cavalcanti, Roberto Bonfim

synopsis: The sugarcane plant is modernized by the proprietor’s son, opposite to the daddy’s needs. He is shipped to review in a big metropolis and, with the demise of Governor João Pessoa, returns to his hometown and his beloved, Soledade, attempting to make a revolution within the sugarcane. But her father additionally loves Soledade and so they must compete for her love.

August 12

The faces of demise (Faces of demise)

USA, 1978, Documentary/Horror, 105min

path: John Alan Schwartz

solid: Michael Carr, Samuel Berkowitz, Mary Ellen Brighton

synopsis: A demise file very carefully, from each angle. A bloody wrestle of canines, a monkey-brained dinner, a person taking pictures himself within the physique, a go to to an post-mortem room amongst different lethal atrocities.

The hen with crystal feathers (The hen with the crystal plumage)

Italy | West Germany, 1970, Horror, 96 min

path: Darius Argento

solid: Tony Musante, Suzy Kendall, Enrico Maria Salerno

synopsis: An American expatriate in Rome witnesses an assassination try that’s linked to an ongoing homicide spree within the metropolis and conducts his personal investigation regardless of him and his girlfriend being focused by the killer.

The whip and the physique Whip and the physique | La frusta e il corpo)

Italy | France, 1963, Horror, 92 min

path: Mario Bava

solid: Daliah Lavi, Christopher Lee, Tony Kendall

synopsis: The ghost of a sadistic nobleman tries to rekindle his romance together with his masochistic and terrified ex-lover, who’s engaged to his brother in opposition to his will.

Revulsion to intercourse (Repulsion)

United Kingdom, 1965, Drama, 105 min

path: Roman Polanski

solid: Catherine Deneuve, Ian Hendry, John Fraser

synopsis: A lady with sexual revulsion who disapproves of her sister’s boyfriend sinks into despair and has horrible visions of rape and violence.

Fábio Leão – Between crime and the ring

Brazil, 2013, Documentary, 85 min

path: Paul Thiago

solid: Fabio Leo

synopsis: Fábio Leão is a famend title of MMA. The characteristic movie presents the victorious trajectory of the protagonist, who entered the world of crime as a younger man, however overcame obstacles by means of sport.

August 19

Cobb, the legend (Cobb)

USA, 1994, Drama, 128 min

path: Ron Shelton

solid: Tommy Lee Jones, Robert Wuhl, Lolita Davidovich

synopsis: While writing his idol’s biography, a reporter discovers that he’s removed from a hero and must resolve whether or not or to not reveal the reality.

Two or three issues I learn about them (2 or 3 choses que je sais d’elle)

France, 1967, Comedy, 87min

path: Jean-luc Godard

solid: Marina Vlady, Anny Duperey, Roger Montsoret

synopsis: “She,” Juliette Janson, a married housewife, household mom, who divides her routine between family affairs and prostitution. “She”, the Paris of the Sixties, an especially consumerist society, detached to the Vietnam War and the evils of the world.

The Art of Happiness (L’arte della felicità)

Italy, 2013, Animation, 82 min

path: Alessandro Rak

solid: Leandro Amato, Nando Paone, Renato Carpentieri, Jun Ichikawa

synopsis: After receiving dangerous information, Sergio drives his taxi by means of the decadent metropolis of Naples. Under an unceasing rain, he begins to query his life by means of the imaginative and prescient of the long run and the approaching presence of the current.

The technique of want (The conviction)

Italy | France | Switzerland, 1991, Drama, 92 min

path: Marco Bellocchio

solid: Vittorio Mezzogiorno, Andrzej Seweryn, Claire Nebout

synopsis: A lady and her artwork trainer are trapped inside a citadel museum after it closes at night time. After a bit of resistance, she agrees to have intercourse with him, however then she sues the trainer for rape. The professor must show his innocence.

Muda Brazil

Brazil, 1985, Documentary, 105 min

path: Oswaldo Caldera

solid: Jose De Abreu

synopsis: The documentary remembers the nation’s political reopening, and chronicles intimately the details that culminated within the election of Tancredo Neves as the primary civilian president after 20 years of navy dictatorship.

August 26

The vivid facet of life (Silver Linings Playbook)

USA, 2012, Comedy, 122min

path: David O. Russell

solid: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro

synopsis: After a tough part of his life, Pat Solitano Jr. is keen to maneuver on and win again his ex-wife. by means of of buddies, he meets Tiffany, who guarantees him assist in the duty of reconquest. An surprising name begins to unite them.

Life fountain (The Fountain)

Canada | USA, 2006, Drama, 97 min

path: Darren Aronofsky

solid: Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz, Sean Patrick Thomas

synopsis: As a contemporary scientist, Tommy is battling mortality, desperately looking for the medical discovery that may save the lifetime of his cancer-scarnading spouse, Izzi.

Fate knocks in your door (The Postman Always Rings Twice)

USA, 1946, Crime, 113 min

path: Tay Garnett

solid: Lana Turner, John Garfield, Cecil Kellaway, Hume Cronyn

synopsis: A married girl and a bum fall in love after which plan to homicide her husband.

This world is loopy King of Hearts

France, 1966, Comedy, 102 min

path: Philippe de Broca

solid: Jacques Balutin, Alan Bates, Daniel Boulanger, Pierre Brasseur, Jean-Claude Brialy, Geneviève Bujold

synopsis: A small French city is threatened by the explosion of bombs deployed by Germans throughout World War I. To save its inhabitants, Private Charles Plumpick (Alan Bates) is summoned to disarm town’s bombs earlier than they explode and destroy your entire environment. Upon arriving on the website, all of the inhabitants had already fled and the one ones who had been within the metropolis had been the sufferers of a madhouse, who fled and walked the streets wearing costumes. Plumpick begins to reside with them and falls in love with a wonderful woman named Coquelicot (Geneviève Bujold)

The lords of the earth

Brazil, 1970, Drama, 93 min

path: Paul Thiago

solid: Rodolfo Arena, Milton Moraes, Paulo Villaça

synopsis: The well-known jagunço Judas is employed to avenge the demise of the mayor of a small city of Minas Gerais, however not every thing goes in response to plans and he finally ends up falling in love with the daughter of the colonel who must homicide. The police try to make a shell with these concerned, however the arrival of the colonel’s nephew, an engineer who plans to construct a dam in Degredo, makes all plans be reevaluated.

August 27

Gang of Ladras

(Ragazze Brave)

path: Michela Andreozzi

Italy, 2019, 95min, Comedy/Crime

solid: Ambra Angiolini , Ilenia Pastorelli, Serena Rossi , Silvia D’Amico

synopsis: The story of a gang of French thiefs disguised as males, who operated within the Avignon space within the mid-Eighties.

