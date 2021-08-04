From Star Wars to Anna Karenina [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

We keep in mind exceptional characters from the profession of the actress, who turns 36 this Friday, 26

In profitable popular culture franchises or diversifications of acclaimed literary works, Keira Knightley attracts consideration with distinctive characters and genuine performances, which earned nominations for the Golden Globe and the Oscars.

This Friday, 26, Keira Knightley who’s 36 years outdated and Rolling Stone Brazil listed 4 iconic roles of the British actress’s profession to commemorate the date. Check:

Sabé, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

At the start of his profession, Knightley performed the bridesmaid Sabé in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Due to the similarities with the queen Padmé Amidala, chief of the planet Naboo, Sabé characterised because the love to guard her.

Elizabeth Swann, Pirates of the Caribbean

In the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, Knightley gave life to the Elizabeth Swann, governor’s daughter Weatherby Swann, who was concerned within the adventures of Jack Sparrow and starred in a relationship with Will Turner.

Elizabeth Bennet, Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Elizabeth Bennet is one other hanging function of Knightley. In 2005, the actress starred within the adaptation of the e-book Jane Austen, which depicts the tales of the Bennet sisters as they attempt to discover a husband, whereas Elizabeth will get reluctantly concerned with Fitzwilliam Darcy.

Anna Karenina, Anna Karenina (2012)

In the universe of basic e-book diversifications, Knightley additionally performed Anna Karenina, spouse of a authorities official who falls in love with depend Vronsky and suffers drastic penalties due to the brand new novel.

