From The Journey to Kiss Tent 3: what it paints on streaming in August

Movies, collection, cleaning soap operas and documentaries for all tastes hit streaming platforms in August.

Check out the principle highlights:

Netflix

Exchange Journals

Debut: 18/8.

Style: comedy, movie.

Synopsis: greatest pals Barbara and Thaila resolve to make an alternate overseas within the hope of fixing all their issues, however they can not think about the challenges forward.

Cast: Larissa Manoela, Thati Lopes, Bruno Montaleone.

The Chair

Style: comedy drama, collection.

Debut: 20/8.

Synopsis: the primary non-white girl to turn out to be head of a famend college faces the problem of assembly the excessive expectations of the English division, which matches from unhealthy to worse.

Cast: Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor.

The Journey of the Living

Style: kids’s animation.

Debut: 6/8.

Synopsis: a proficient jupará, animal of the household of raccoons, embarks on a visit from Havana, Cuba, to Miami, within the United States, to ship a music to the good love of its proprietor. The musical journey options songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, awarded for productions comparable to Hamilton, Moana and In a Neighborhood of New York.

The Kiss Tent 3

Style: romantic comedy, film.

Debut: 11/8.

Synopsis: In the sequel to the well-known Netflix franchise, Elle decides to benefit from the final summer time earlier than school and makes a listing of issues she nonetheless needs to do whereas fascinated with the longer term with Noah and Lee.

Cast: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi.

Amazon Prime Video

Cruel Summer

Style: collection, suspense.

Release date: 6/8.

Synopsis: The present takes place over three summers within the 90s, when a fantastic and common teenager disappears and a seemingly unrelated woman turns from candy and a bit unusual to the preferred woman on the town.

Cast: Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes.

Val

Style: movie, documentary.

Debut: 6/8.

Synopsis: American actor Val Kilmer documented his life and artwork by means of movie, from residence films made together with his brothers, to iconic roles in hit movies comparable to Top Gun and Batman. The authentic documentary reveals a life lived to the extremes and a take a look at what it means to be an artist.

Angry Birds 2 – The Movie

Style: Animation.

Debut: 15/8.

Plot: After saving Bird Island from a complete invasion of inexperienced pigs in Angry Birds (2016), the island’s grumpy native hero Red nonetheless finds himself in battle with Pig Island. As the struggle intensifies, large ice projectiles from tyrant Zeta’s Eagle Island threaten the protection of each paradises until Red and King Leonard comply with kind a truce.

Nine Unknowns

Style: drama collection.

Debut: 20/8.

Synopsis: In a luxurious well being and wellness resort that guarantees therapeutic and transformation, 9 stressed-out friends attempt to discover a new means. Taking care of them on a ten-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, on a mission to reinvigorate their drained our bodies and minds. However, the 9 strangers do not know what’s about to hit them.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon.

Disney+

What If…?

Style: Series.

Debut: 11/8.

Synopsis: what if the superhero tales have been completely totally different? The collection exhibits essential moments from the Marvel universe recounted alternatively, imagining different prospects for well-known heroes.

Black Widow

Style: film, motion.

Debut: 25/8, for all subscribers.

Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, the well-known Black Widow, confronts the ladthe darkest of his career when a harmful conspiracy abounds linked to his previous. Pursued by a relentless pressure, she should cope with her historical past and the unresolved relationships of earlier than turning into an Avenger.

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz.

Globoplay

Walker

Style: collection, police drama.

Debut in: no set date.

Synopsis: After a tragic occasion together with his spouse, Officer Cordell Walker returns to his hometown of Texas, the place he’ll struggle native crime by following solely his personal guidelines.

Cast: Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan.

The Journey (1994)

Style: novel.

Debut: 2/8.

Synopsis: with the theme of life after dying, impressed by the philosophy of Allan Kardec, the plot revolves round Alexander, a younger man who kills himself in jail after being convicted of theft adopted by homicide and begins to make the lives of everybody he thinks accountable for his tragic destiny.

Cast: Christiane Torloni, Guilherme Fontes, Antônio Fagundes, Andréa Beltrão, Maurício Mattar, Lucinha Lins, Miguel Falabella, Thaís de Campos, Suzy Rêgo, Jonas Bloch, Laura Cardoso.

Once upon a time… (1998)

Style: novel.

Debut: 16/8.

Synopsis: the courtship of widower Álvaro with lawyer Bruna is shaken by the arrival of Magdalene to the fictional New Hope. The woman is employed as housekeeper of the home of businessman Xistus, Álvaro’s father-in-law, and enchants everybody.

Cast: Drica Moraes, Herson Capri, Andréa Beltrão, Tuca Andrada, Cláudio marzo Elias Gleizer, Nair Bello Cláudio Heinrich, Nívea Stelmann Deborah Secco, Diogo Vilela, Antônio Calloni.

Marimar (1994)

Style: novel, romance.

Premier: 8/23.

Synopsis: Marimar, a humble younger girl from a small fishing village, will see her easy life change without end after falling in love with Sergio, the son of a rich farmer within the area.

Cast: Thalía, Eduardo Capetillo, Chantal Andere, Alfonso Iturralde, René Muñoz, Marta Zamora, Carlos Becerril.

Belgravia

Style: collection, drama.

Debut in: no set date.

Synopsis: in early Nineteenth-century London, the Trenchard household who search to be among the many elite, finally ends up on the centre of a neighborhood of intrigue due to a traumatic occasion of the previous.

Starzplay



Heels

Debut: 15/8.

Synopsis: In a Georgia neighborhood, the collection follows a household that owns a wrestling firm, with two rival brothers, Jack and Ace combating for his or her late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody has to play the great man, the face, and somebody must be the villain, the heel. But in the true world, these characters will be arduous to keep up or go away behind.

