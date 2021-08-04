Gabriel Medina covers tattoo he had in honor of Leticia Bufoni

The addition of browsing and skateboarding to the Olympic Games has introduced not solely medals to Brazil but in addition an entire new vary of gossip and. Leticia Bufoni say so! The athlete had already been embroiled in controversy with teammates by not congratulating Kelvin Hoefler for the silver medal. Now, she determined to mess with the surfer too.

Rumors have lengthy rife that Leticia and Medina have already lived a romance. But the column discovered that their relationship was by no means friendship. It was the skateboarder herself who began the goodto reply an previous tweet, which mentioned that the 2 have been colourful pals, and by no means denied.

Medina and Leticia even had a tattoo collectively. But sources within the column guarantee that the skater “forced the bar” to win the tribute. She would have left the tasteless surfer in entrance of pals and tattoo artist by saying that she would mark friendship on the pores and skin and that he ought to do the identical.

As Medina has a number of tattoos, he didn’t assume a lot and determined to do, because the small coronary heart with the initials LB within the center can be hidden within the midst of so many different drawings. After some time, the surfer determined to cowl the tattoo, which, just like the friendship with Leticia, stayed previously.

