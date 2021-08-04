How is the cast of The Princess Diary today? · Rolling Stone

Check out what occurred to the profession of the protagonists of The Princess Diary because the movie’s launch in 2001

Two a long time after launch, The Princess Diary (2001) might be thought of a traditional of the romantic comedies and youngsters of the 2000s. With a contemporary fairy story, the work arrived on the cinema screens with an unforgettable solid, fashioned by Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

In honor of 20 years of The Princess Diarythe Rolling Stone Brazil analyzed what occurred to the profession of the protagonists because the launch of the characteristic movie. Check:

+++ READ MORE: 4 curiosities about The Princess Diary: Whitney Houston’s manufacturing, field workplace success and extra [LISTA]

Anne Hathaway

(Photo:Play/Twitter)

The profession of Anne Hathaway undeslanchou after starring The Princess Diary. The actress starred in main productions akin to The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Alice in Wonderland (2010) and Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012), interstellar (2014), amongst others.

With Fantine’s efficiency in The Wretched, Hathaway gained the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. A Mr. Trainee (2015), Eight Women and a Secret(2018) and Modern Love (2019) are different excellent productions of her profession. Over the years, the actress has additionally engaged in numerous social causes, together with the battle for gender equality in Hollywood.

+++ READ MORE: Why did Meryl Streep assist Anne Hathaway backstage at The Devil Wears Prada?

Julie Andrews

(Photo: Play/Twitter)

After becoming a member of the checklist of cinema’s most iconic grandparents, Julie Andrews labored on different youngsters’s tasks, akin to Shrek 2 (2004) and Enchanted (2007), The Tooth Fairy(2010) and My Favorite Evil (2010).

The actress additionally starred within the collection In Julie’s Room (2017) and gave voice to the Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton (2020), success of Shonda Rhimes in Netflix.

+++ READ MORE: 5 iconic grandparents from cinemas and tv: From Princess’s Diary to Modern Family [LISTA]

Hector Elizondo

(Photo:Play/Twitter)

In the next years, Hector Elizondo made different notable appearances in romantic comedies Comings and Goings of Love (2010) and New Year’s Eve(2011). Acted in collection akin to Century City(2004), Grey’s Anatomy (2005) and labored as a voice actor within the animations O What’s New, Scooby-Doo? (2002), Justice League (2004), Avatar: The Legend of Aang (2006), Dora the Adventurer(2010) and Lego Batman: The Movie (2017).

The newest mission of Elizondo was within the collection Last Man Standing (2011), which launched the ninth season in January 2021.

+++ READ MORE: 5 romantic comedies clichés that Legally Blonde has deconstructed [LISTA]

Heather Matarazzo

(Photo: Play/Twitter)

Since 2001, Heather Matarazzo participated within the collection Law & Order (1990), The L Word(2004), Grey’s Anatomy (2005), Exes & Ohs(2007) and Life on Mars (2008). In latest years, he has additionally joined the solid of characteristic movies Walk He Won’t Longe(2018), Billboard (2019), The Fiddling Horse (2019) and The Estate (2020).

Robert Schwartzman

(Photo: Play/Twitter)

Interpreter of Michael Moscovitz, Robert Schwartzman stayed energetic within the band Rooney and obtained concerned in a number of quick stakes after The Princess Diary. Debuted as a director in Dreamland (2016), a movie succeeded by The Unicorn (2018) and The Argument (2020).

+++ READ MORE: 5 2000s Disney collection that deserved a revival: Hannah Montana, The Wizards of Waverly Place and extra [LISTA]

Schwartzman it additionally owns its personal movie distribution firm, referred to as Utopia. In an interview with Deadline, the artist described the enterprise as an organization “for filmmakers, made by filmmakers.”

+++ FIUK: ‘I’ve been rocking vein since I used to be a child’ | | INTERVIEW RS