‘I haven’t read the book’ · Rolling Stone

Jungle Cruise’s Jack Whitehall was rejected from Harry Potter as a result of he didn’t learn the books and couldn’t reply the producers’ questions

Marina Sakai (underneath the supervision of Yolanda Reis) Published on 03/08/2021 at 16:07 – Updated at 16:17

The British comic and actor Jack Whitehall bought one of many first outstanding roles as McGregor Houghton within the journey movie of the DisneyJungle Cruise, which premiered on July 29, 2021. In the previous, nonetheless, the artist participated in auditions to take part in one of many best franchises of all time: Harry Potter. The check, based on Whitehall did not do too nicely.

The work of Emily Blunt, Whitehall and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Jungle Cruise caught the general public’s consideration and gained affordable approval from the criticism —the specialists of the Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie a rating of 63%; the actor has additionally obtained a number of accolades since its premiere. According to data from the Cinema Blend, nonetheless, the comic’s mother and father thought that the probabilities of a attainable profession in leisure had ended after testing for Harry Potter.

+++READ MORE: Why did Jack Whitehall get too nervous in jungle cruise scene?

“My parents took me to the audition. They said, ‘Please don’t screw this up, it could be a huge career opportunity for you as a child actor,'” the artist mentioned in an interview with Collider. So Whitehall realized all of the strains and gave his finest, however “[os produtores] decided that Emma Watson was better for the role.”

Harry Potter started as a sequence of books written by J. Ok. Rolling, however has develop into a worldwide phenomenon through the years. With eight very profitable movies, 1000’s of merchandise gadgets and a theme park within the Universal’s Islands of Adventure, in Orlando (USA). Participating in a universe like this might have benefited Whitehall for the remainder of his life, however the comic was not reassful of the rejection.

+++READ MORE: Jack Whitehall is ‘proud’ to play LGBTQ+ character in Jungle Cruise

Whitehall even has an excellent perspective with the movies of the franchise and understands how rejection is part of the performing profession. He didn’t reveal what position he tried to audition for, however mentioned he had “not read the books” and was not a giant fan on the time, which can have contributed to the check consequence: “I was asked about Harry Potter, I had not finished the book and did not do well. I started talking about goblins and elves and I got confused. It wasn’t a good time.”

+++ FIUK: ‘I’ve been rocking vein since I used to be a child’ | | INTERVIEW RS