Jennifer Aniston says media pressure ‘cost Britney Spears sanity’ – Monet

Jennifer Aniston and Britney Spears (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is one other superstar to speak concerning the scenario of singer Britney Spears, who lives underneath the authorized tutelage of her father Jamie Spears. The focus of the actress’s speech, nevertheless, was one other: the stress of the media in a time when there have been no social networks. The star of ‘Friends’ mentioned, on Tuesday (3), that the connection of younger celebrities with the press value their sanity.

Jennifer Aniston in 2021 picture and scene from the collection Friends, which aired between 1994 and 2004 (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram ; disclosure)

Now 52, Jennifer Aniston was requested concerning the Nineties, when there have been no social networks and the media praised and plunged into the superstar universe. According to the American actress, this had a foul facet, for the reason that approach the press formed these younger girls was what was value to them on the time; just like the case of Britney Spears, who’s 39 years previous.

Newspaper cowl about Britney Spears’ collapse in 2007 (Photo: Reproduction)

“They (the media) were feeding on young, impressionable girls. I was lucky to have a very strict mother. The priorities were not to become a famous person, they were: ‘study, learn what you’re doing, don’t go there and get lucky’,” the actress tells InType.

On Britney, Jennifer Aniston continues: “I think spears’ girl group as a teenager didn’t have any kind of ‘Who am I?’. They were being defined by this external source. The media took advantage of it, capitalized on them and ended up costing their sanity”, opines the actress, who laments: “It’s broken the heart”.

Britney Spears (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)

Throughout the chat, the actress, who performs Rachel Green within the iconic collection ‘Friends’, mentioned she admires singer Jennifer Lopez, who, in keeping with Aniston, “dominates the red carpet.”

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston additionally spoke concerning the coronavirus pandemic and revealed that she had severed relationships with denialists. “There is a large group of people who are anti-vaccine or just don’t listen to the facts. I just lost some people in my routine who refused [a tomar vacina] and it was unfortunate,” he mentioned.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in a scene from the episode of Friends with the actor’s cameo (Photo: Reproduction)

Jennifer Aniston marked generations for her function as Rachel in ‘Friends’. In addition, he has been in movies equivalent to Marley and I and Love Asks for Passage. Most not too long ago, he starred alongside Adam Sandler in ‘Mystery within the Mediterranean’.