Jennifer Lopez responses mashup with BTS and internet bet on feat

It appears that we are able to acquire a collaboration between the boys of the Bts and the Latin queen Jennifer Lopez quickly. On Tuesday, 3, the singer reposted a mashup of “Permission to Dance” with “Cambia el Paso” made by a DJ.

@carneyval This mashup obtained me like 🥵 @jlo x @rauwalejandro x @bts_official_bighit #mashup #fyp #foryou ♬ authentic sound – carneyval

However, the unusual factor was that the star shared the remix on all her social networks. sure, we’re speaking about TikTok, Instagram and even Twitter. In addition, she even scored the boys of BTS within the publications in addition to the choreographer Sienna Lalau, liable for the dance of “Dionysus” and “ON” of the group.

Inevitably, the web was loopy about the opportunity of this encounter between stars. However, to this point, neither Big Hit, the duty for the BTS boys, nor Jennifer Lopez herself has confirmed the knowledge. After all, will we see the eight collectively in the identical music?

New model of “Permission to Dance”

In late July, the boyband launched a brand new model of the hit. The various model of the music follows within the type of R&B. According to BTS itself, the music is “a song with distinct sensitivity from the 90s, whose minimalist synthesizer sound will make you focus even more on vocals”. Too a lot, huh?

Anyway, take heed to the observe: