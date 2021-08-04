Johnny Depp adds victory in legal case against Amber Heard

The ‘battle’ between the 2 actors continues. Johnny Depp has simply added a win to his authorized case towards Amber Heard. In courtroom, a New York decide partially granted the Hollywood star’s petition to search out out if Amber Heard successfully gave the $7 million she obtained within the divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

What is for certain is that now there must be some accounting for these funds. Employees of the organizations will present paperwork that affirm whether or not the donation occurred or not. Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, gave a press release to USA Today: “Mr. Depp is very pleased with the Court’s decision.”

We effectively know that it is a course of that’s removed from over. Just final yr, Johnny Depp challenged Heard and The Sun within the UK. The actor sued each, claiming that the publication defamed him by referring to his individual as a “women’s spanker” in some penthouses.

Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star have debated this theme over time. Depp instructed followers he was grateful for any and all help after he was faraway from the function of Gellert Grindelwald within the Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The actor stays dedicated to the neighborhood in proving his innocence and, on a number of events, has made statements stating that the individual he’s and his profession don’t outline themselves for this much less good second of his life (through Comicbook).

Sara Rechena is a member of MMOs, a collection shopper and an expert to sing within the bathtub. You can comply with her in @sara_rechena or watch it reside in twitch.television/rechilova