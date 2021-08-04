Khloé Kardashian says contractor stole deed from her new home

Khloé Kardashian said, within the final episode of the truth present “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, that the contractor liable for constructing his new mansion and that of his mom, Kris Jenner, ran away with the true property deeds. The two invested practically R$ 200 million within the development of similar mansions subsequent to one another in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

“We bought the houses from a contractor who was building them. We ran a check on his previews, he had a 35-page criminal record. I told my mom That I wasn’t comfortable working with him, but she still wanted to hire him,” Khloé defined in a dialog with Kendall Jenner, one in all her sisters.

“We ended up firing him because he was lousy and he was trying to rob me, and now he’s got our houses and the building is paralyzed,” added the businesswoman, who additionally stated that because of the pandemic, the problem must be resolved first by mediation, to keep away from the courts.

In the video, it’s nonetheless potential to comply with a name from Kris Jenner together with her authorized workforce, wherein she complains in regards to the delay in resolving the problem. “I’m so mad at this person, I literally sold my house months ago,” she stated, in tears.

“We want our money or our homes back, ” requested Khloé.

At the identical time, Kourtney Kardashian additionally purchased a brand new mansion in California in La Quinta, a close-by metropolis of Los Angeles, in accordance with The Sun. She disbursed $12 million, about $60 million, for the brand new property.

Kourtney shared a number of clicks of the brand new residence earlier within the week whereas posting pictures having fun with an American vacation alongside her three youngsters and her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.