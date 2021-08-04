Kit Harington reveals Game of Thrones has affected his mental health – Series News

The actor is likely one of the stars of Eternals, marvel’s new movie, alongside Richard Madden, with whom he starred within the HBO sequence.

Kit Harington is likely one of the stars who will star in Eternals and revealed that the movie is kind of totally different from the opposite productions we’re used to seeing in Marvel. Considered one among hollywood’s largest names on the time, the actor achieved a lot of his success after spending 8 years enjoying Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. It seems that in a latest interview, he revealed that the HBO sequence affected his psychological well being.

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington reveals filming intercourse scene with Emilia Clarke was ‘bizarre’

In its participation within the The Jess Cagle Show Of SiriusXMThe 34-year-old actor stated the “nature” of the sequence was fairly violent, intense and emotional, instantly affected him in actual life. “I went through some mental health difficulties after Game of Thrones and during the end of Game of Thrones, to be honest. I think it was directly linked to the nature of the program and what I’ve been doing for years. I paused after the end of the series to really focus on myself. I’m very happy to have done that,” Harington stated.

Harington stated he made the choice to take a break after Game of Thrones to “really focus on myself,” including, “I’m really glad I did it.” In May 2019, the identical month the sequence ended, it was broadly reported that the actor had been inplace at a luxurious rehabilitation clinic referred to as Privé-Swiss in Connecticut to deal with his stress and alcohol issues. That choice was made after he was kicked out of a bar in New York,

Jason Momoa fights with reporter after query about rape scene in Game of Thrones





“Well, when I wanted to get back to work, the pandemic hit me,” he stated of shifting on. The actor not too long ago filmed an episode of Modern Love, the second season of which involves Amazon Prime Video on Friday, only for enjoyable, he stated.” You don’t have to live in that intense place all the time,” Harington stated. “Why don’t you do something that takes off the weight? Why don’t you do something fun? “the actor puzzled.

As in Game of ThronesRose Leslie, Harrigton’s spouse additionally stars in Modern Love. Recently, the 2 actors had the shock that they had been pregnant. “We were ‘gifted’ with this time forced together. And because of that, we ended up having a baby. For me, the main thing that came out of the pandemic was becoming a father. I’ve had a very deep and amazing experience over the last year and a half,” he stated.

House of the Dragon could have characters as advanced as Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is about to win its first spin-off, the House of the Dragon sequence that shall be extra exactly a prequel to the franchise that may comply with the historical past of the Targaryen home in Westeros, earlier than the start of the enduring Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, performed by actress Emilia Clarke – who gave her opinion on the derived designs , saying that it helps them and that they’re “inevitable”.

The mission focuses on the characters King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). In addition to those already talked about, the actors Rhys Ifans, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno full the forged.