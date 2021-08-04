Margot Robbie backs down and says she’s ready to return as Arlequina

SEE MORE:

In Brazil, The Suicide Squad brazilian cinemas on August 5, and 35 days later, will probably be made out there at HBO Max.

Welcome to hell – also referred to as Belle Reve, the jail with the very best mortality charge within the US. Where the worst supervillains are stored and the place they’ll do something to get out – even be a part of the super-secret and super-dark Task Force X.

The activity of constructing or dying immediately? Gather a group of villains together with Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Buster 2, Savant, King shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everybody’s favourite madman, Harlequina. Then arm them closely and throw them (actually) on the distant enemy-filled island of Corto Maltese.

In relation to the unique function, the solid can have the returns of Viola Davis like Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman like Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie as Arlequina.

In the case of newcomers, we now have Idris Elba as Bloodthirsty, John Cena as a Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as thinker, Nathan Fillion like TDK, Alice Braga like Solsoria, Michael Rooker like Savant, Sean Gunn like Weasel, Storm Reid like Tyla, Daniela Melchior as Rat-Hunting II, David Dastmalchian like Ball and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark.