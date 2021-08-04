Marvel airs new commercial for Eternals during olympics

Eternal it is likely one of the subsequent movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and likewise one of the vital anticipated, having premiered on November 5 in theaters.

Although the movie is a couple of group little recognized to Marvel followers, Eternal it options an Oscar-winning director, Chloé Zhao, and a promising solid, with names starting from Angelina Jolie to Richard Madden.

The first trailer of Eternal it was launched by Marvel on the finish of May, and after that the movie’s publicity marketing campaign was rebooked, with no additional official information since.

But profiting from the large occasion of the Tokyo Olympics, an occasion being broadcast worldwide, Marvel lastly introduced the Eternals movie again into the sport, touting a brand new industrial for the movie.

In truth, this primary industrial for Eternal it is only a decreased model of the primary trailer for the movie, with none unreleased scene. Anyway, watch the video under:

A trailer for Chloé Zhao’s #Eternals aired throughout The Olympics. Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.pic.twitter.com/pii4HAD3fa — Marvel Updates (@UpdatesFile) August 2, 2021

What do you suppose? Continue to comply with the Marvel Legacy to not miss any information!

Captain America’s medieval protect within the trailer for Eternals?

The first preview launched by the studio (Watch) presents the large new crew and likewise the epic tone that we will count on from this new MCU movie, producing much more expectation.

The movie is directed by Chloé Zhao, an Oscar-winning director and likewise an assumed fan of the MCU itself. So it is no for nothing that solely within the trailer there’s already three references to the Captain America.

The finish of the trailer mentions the lack of “Captain Rogers”, with Sprite questioning who could possibly be the brand new chief of the Avengers. In addition, the Captain’s authentic protect seems on Kingo’s personal jet (Check).

And the latter seems in a scene with Thena, character of actress Angelina Jolie. While she seems to be coaching in a location embellished with curtains, we will see a guard holding a protect that very a lot resembles that of Captain America. Check it out under:

Check out the synopsis of the movie: “Eternalpresents an exciting new team of superheroes at MCU, ancient aliens who have lived in secret on Earth for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to gather against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviantes.”

In the solid we now have names like Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Barry Kheogan as Druig, and Don Lee as Gilgames.

Eternal will probably be directed by Chloe Zhao, with screenplay by brothers Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The movie is scheduled to premiere November 5, 2021.

