“The Lie” – Comedy can win sequel

In an interview with E!News, Aly Michalka de Gente Grande 2 (2013) and our beloved Rhiannon Abernathy from “The Lie” (2010), revealed {that a} sequel to the function movie is being developed and has nice potential to occur.

Michalka said that: “We’re having conversations that there might be a sequel. And that’s actually kind of true… It would be a re-reading, but some characters from the original film would appear that would return to history.”

This would meet an earlier account of Bert Royal, the screenwriter of the unique movie, which in 2019 (through Variety) commented that he would have been employed to put in writing and direct a spin-off of the lengthy, however few particulars have emerged since then. The spinoff, on the time, could be “set in the same school and that would explore several of the themes of the original”.

photograph: ©Screen Gems/Courtesy Everett Collection

“The Lie”, launched in 2010, featured names (along with Emma Stone) within the forged as Stanley Tucci from “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), Patricia Clarkson from “Sharp Objects” (2018), Lisa Kudrow from “Friends” (1994 – 2004), Penn Badgley of “You” (2018 – ), Thomas Haden Church, Dan Byrd, Amanda Bynes, Cam Gigandet and Malcolm McDowell. The story is impressed by Nathaniel Hawthorne’s basic “The Scarlet Letter” (1850) and earned greater than $75 million on the field workplace, versus an $8 million finances.

Check out the Trailer for the primary function of 2010:

