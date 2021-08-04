The Rock reveals annoyance with his abs: “He’s not perfect” – Monet

+



The Rock (Photo: instagram playback)

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stunned his followers by revealing an uncommon nuisance together with his personal physique. The 49-year-old star lamented the imperfections of his abs by commenting on social media customers’ obsession together with his stomach.

The Rock addressed the difficulty in an interview with Wired journal’s web site within the firm of actress Emily Blunt, her co-star in ‘Jungle Cruise’ (2021). Watch the video on the finish of the textual content.

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Emily Blunt in a scene from Jungle Cruise (2021) (Photo: Reproduction)

Amid laughter, The Rock known as the web’s obsession together with her stomach “sick”. Then he lamented the imperfections of his little tank.

“All these Instagram fitness models have bellies with amazing six, eight, 12 and up to 24 gums. I have, I don’t know, about five and a half gums, maybe four and a half gums!” complained the star of the franchise ‘Jumanji’.

Actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson on the set of Black Adam (Photo: Instagram)

Then The Rock defined, “The problem, which a lot of people don’t know, is that in a wrestling match I ended up hurting my pelvis… And that caused a chain reaction that tore the wall of my abdomen. I needed emergency hernia surgery. So they’re not perfect abdomens!”

Actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson (Photo: Instagram)

Laughing at her colleague’s “drama,” Emily Blunt got here out in protection of The Rock and questioned the critics of the actor’s stomach: “It’s not his fault, guys… What do you have to say about your abs? Where are your little abs, huh?!”.

Watch the next video with the presence of The Rock and Blunt with the actor’s laments about his “imperfect tan”: