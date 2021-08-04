Trailer shows beginning of the romance of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly







Photo: Disclosure/Lionsgate / Modern Popcorn

Lionsgate launched the poster and trailer for “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, a prison trash that brings collectively a number of stars who’ve lived higher days, corresponding to Bruce Willis (“Glass”), Megan Fox (“Ninja Turtles”), Emile Hirsch (“Speed Racer”) and Lukas Haas (“The Origin”).

First movie directed by producer Randall Emmett (“The Irishman”), the discharge generates extra curiosity about what occurred off-camera throughout its filming, because the set marked the start of the romance between actress Megan Fox (“Ninja Turtles”) and singer Machine Gun Kelly (“The Dirt – Confessions of Mötley Crüe”).

The actress deserted her 10-year marriage to actor Brian Austin Green (from “Barred at the Ball”), with whom she has three youngsters, after being mistreated by the musician within the manufacturing scenes.

In the plot, Fox lives a police girl who disguises herself as a prostitute to catch a serial killer (Haas), however finally ends up having difficulties with a violent frequent consumer (Kelly). Her plan goes so fallacious that ultimately she’s nonetheless kidnapped by the psychopath, who intends to show her into her subsequent sufferer.

The premiere will happen instantly for digital hire on August 13 within the U.