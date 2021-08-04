‘Women to Power’: a lovely film about feminism in the 1970s

A historical past graduate (Keira Knightley) seeks a place on the college’s school; an activist (Jessie Buckley) with a crush on anarchic actions disdains her conformism; and each disdain the younger misses who’re in London to compete for the title of Miss World 1970, as the favourite and rebellious Miss Sweden (Clara Hosager) and the 2 black candidates (Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Loreece Harrison) summoned to show that the competition is attentive to the “new times”. All of them, nonetheless, will play a key position in placing feminism within the highlight in England, on this very sympathetic reenactment of a real episode directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, a extremely sought-after skilled within the British collection. Available on Telecine.