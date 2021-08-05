Amber Heard shares photo working with daughter on lap: “She’s the boss” – Monet

+



Actress Amber Heard working together with her daughter on her lap (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Amber Heard shared a photograph on Instagram through which she seems together with her daughter on her lap whereas engaged on the pc. Little Oonagh Paige Heard got here into the world final April, through surrogacy.

Currently single, the 35-year-old ‘Aquaman’ star joked within the caption of the report: “I’m just Mom and Dad. She’s the boss.”

Although the remark house of the images of the actress is open solely to shut mates, the report already has greater than 81,000 likes after solely two hours of its publication.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in aquaman scene (2018) (Photo: Reproduction)

Former spouse of actor Johnny Depp, Heard will return to the position of heroine Mera within the long-awaited ‘Aquaman 2’, due for launch in December 2022. Dubbed ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’, the movie can even once more have Jason Momoa as Aquaman and James Wan within the director’s place.

It was just lately reported that Heard’s work within the manufacturing will make her one of many highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Amber Heard together with her daughter (Photo: Instagram)

“It’s an agreement that will essentially elevate Heard’s status in the film industry, making her one of the highest-paid actresses,” MovieWeb reported just a few weeks in the past with out revealing the quantity to be paid to the actress.

The excessive wage that might be paid to Heard for her presence within the movie was sacramented even amid her numerous tensions together with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, and the star’s followers.

She accused Depp of violence when the 2 cut up up. The accusations induced the actor to be faraway from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Live’ franchises.