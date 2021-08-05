Angelina Jolie incorporates a chic Mary Poppins during impromptu photo shoot on the roof in Venice – Vogue

+



Angelina Jolie (Photo: Reproduction/British Vogue)

Straight from the final season of Hollywood stars spending the summer season within the Mediterranean, we current Angelina Jolie in Venice. After a interval in Paris, the actress and former cowl star of British Vogue went to Italy along with her kids, the place the household is staying on the stylish Cipriani Hotel within the picturesque city.

While she was there, Jolie discovered time for a experience on the opulent Venice Simplon-Orient-Express practice with French road artist JR, who additionally captured the Oscar winner in a sequence of spontaneous portraits taken on the rooftops of Venice, with the dome of the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute, together with enjoying background function behind her.

Angelina Jolie (Photo: Reproduction)

The look chosen by Jolie for the lo-fi rehearsal? Her favourite kaftan – the identical one she wore within the British Vogue cowl photograph at her historic six-bedroom, ten-bathroom property in Los Feliz. In addition to the Dior overcoat and max mara tailoring she wore within the journal, the actress and filmmaker modeled a few of her favourite classic items and well-loved wardrobe objects, together with a childhood costume she now wears as a prime and the easy Brunello Kaftan Cucinelli that she made certain to place in her suitcase for her tour of Europe.

Angelina Jolie (Photo: Reproduction)

She was photographed strolling across the metropolis wearing Dolce & Gabbana mullets and her Saint Laurent purse, however averted each by posing barefoot for JR’s lenses because the solar set in Venice. Angelina’s motion star roots (she performed Lara Croft in 2001) might have come into motion as she navigated elegantly by means of the sloping roof with out worrying in regards to the vertigo or the prospect of a unfastened tile. Let’s hope she’s delighted with a gelato afterwards.