Ariana Grande’s skin arrives at the game store

A number of days after the officialization of the crossover with Fortnite, Ariana Grande lastly received to the sport. The pop artist’s pores and skin was launched within the Battle Royale this Wednesday and may be bought individually by 2,000 V-Bucks, with deadline till 21h (Brasilia) this Thursday. In addition, the costume can also be accessible by way of the Pacotão Ariana Grande, which has the value of two,800 V-Bucks and has different themed cosmetics.

With the exception of Piggy Smallz Back Accessory, current solely within the respective particular bundle, all different gadgets regarding Ariana Grande could also be bought individually. In this case, the Hang-Delta Sweetener Sherlesthe 7 Rings Overwhelming Collection Tool and the Floating Lhamicorn Gesture 1,200, 800, and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

Skin Ariana Grande (Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite)

Style for Ariana Grande pores and skin (Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite)

Piggy Smallz Back Accessory (Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite)

7 Rings Overwhelming Collection Tool (Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite)

Hang-Delta Sweetener Stherles (Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite)

Floating Lhamicorn Gesture (Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite)

It is value remembering that, from 19h (Brasilia) this Friday, Ariana Grande will begin the sequence of digital musical performances that may carry out at Fortnite, which can comply with the road of the way it occurred with the DJ Marshmello, in 2019, and the rapper Travis Scott, in 2020. The reveals shall be three days lengthy and can characteristic 5 performances by the singer on three totally different dates. Those who take part will even obtain the pores and skin Fluffy windguard.

Overall, Ariana Grande is without doubt one of the hottest pop artists at the moment. As major achievements, it has two awards from the Grammy Awards and numerous tops of the American parade, Billboard Hot 100, with a few of his songs. As a contextualization, solely on Instagram, the singer has greater than 255 million followers.