Before 50 Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan dated big Hollywood star

Jamie Dornan and Keira Knightley’s relationship was difficult.

Their relationship is just like the one we forgot actually occurred, however they had been too totally different to be collectively, sadly. It was virtually over earlier than it may really start, and earlier than we knew it, they had been already ending their two-year relationship in 2005.

Continues after promoting Ad couldn’t be uploaded

Knightley was already an enormous star by the point they break up up.

She had beforehand landed her distinguished function in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and secured roles in Dribbling Fate (2002), Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Simply Love (2003), and had begun working along with her longtime collaborator, Joe Wright, on Pride and Prejudice (2005).

Dornan, however, was unknown when he started courting the actress, and he did not actually get worldwide fame till the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy. In the tip, they could not find time for one another, and the truth that she was extra well-known put all the things below strain.

Let’s check out what actually occurred between Knightley and Dornan.

Obviously, the previous couple is extraordinarily fashionable, so it was pure that they met via their modeling careers in a photograph shoot for an Asprey marketing campaign in August 2003. Shortly after, they began courting.

They managed to maintain the romance to themselves for a couple of yr, till they made their first public look collectively in May 2004. The couple attended the opening of the play Como Gostais, starring Sienna Miller. Dornan later dated Miller, and Knightley allegedly tried to warn her about him.

Even although they had been continuously photographed collectively, Knightley by no means confirmed that they had been a pair. She simply stated, “Well, it looks like yes, doesn’t it?”

They had been seen in all places collectively, at all times elegantly dressed, strolling or going to the retailers. But as Knightley took on extra roles, it started to wreck their relationship and finally resulted of their separation.

“Keira and Jamie have decided to break off their relationship at their current stage, but they remain completely committed to each other as friends and will continue to see themselves in this capacity,” Jamie Dornan’s rep instructed People in a press release on the time.

A Guardian reporter stated she noticed the 50 Shades of Grey actor trying impolite on the time and that he “hasn’t smiled for months.” The Mirror, however, reported that Knightley “shed a river of tears” over the separation and was being comforted by associates.

A supply stated, “Keira is devastated. She really thought what she and Jamie had was love, but it wasn’t supposed to be. They both wanted it to work, but in the end it was unsustainable almost daily. They decided to put an end to it.”

Sources additionally theorized that they may have break up up due to Dornan’s aspirations to develop into an actor, however he had not but secured an essential function. If he did that, they’d have even much less time collectively.

Another supply defined: “When Jamie announced that he wanted to broaden his repertoire and try to act, as well as be a model, Keira fully supported him. Keira arranged an interview with her own agents and she was genuinely delighted when he was hired.”

“Although the idea of both sharing the same profession was romantic, the reality is that they were beginning to see each other less and less. Keira is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses and her schedule is really punitive.”

Knightley opened up about their relationship, nonetheless, telling People, “I think it’s important to take time for the people in your life that you love and who also love you.”

Jamie Dornan landed his distinguished function in Maria Antoineta in 2006. But as we found years later, mirror sources could also be partially proper. Dornan may very well be upset that he wasn’t having it highlighted whereas they had been collectively.

In Brazil, 50 Shades of Grey, with Jamie Dornan, is now obtainable on Telecine Play.