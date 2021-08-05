Britney Spears gets stuck in the bathroom and fans speculate ‘metaphor’ about singer’s fight for freedom

Britney Spears shared a narrative about getting caught in her rest room through the early hours of Tuesday (03) and led followers to invest that the story can be a metaphor for the motion ‘Free Britney’.











The 39-year-old star posted a photograph of the lavatory door and commented on the episode, which occurred whereas the singer was having a shower at 2 a.m.

“At 2:00 in the morning, I decided to take a bath in the bathtub. I got a Victoria’s Secret lotion and I wanted to use it because it helps me sleep better. I went to the bathroom and looked at the leftovers from my coffee earlier today and said, ‘disgusting,’ but I didn’t throw it away. So I looked for my facial soap and i couldn’t find it anywhere. I spent about 15 minutes thinking and then I realized I was in another bathroom… then I went out and the door was locked,” the muse stated.

Pop’s Little Princess then defined that her companion, Sam Asghari, has heavy sleep and may sleep ‘even throughout earthquakes”, so she solely heard her name for assist after 4 makes an attempt.

Although he tried to assist his girlfriend, the 27-year-old private coach could not open the door and needed to flip to one of many star’s safety guards to free Britney from the room.

“I screamed ‘Hey! Come open that damn door!’ … silence… the fourth time he stands up and asks, ‘What’s going on?’. I said, ‘I’m here and I can’t get out,'” Britney added.

Some followers and associates of the blonde interpreted the put up as a delicate allusion to Britney’s battle for freedom.

“They really freed Britney!” joked singer Miley Cyrus.

“Hmm, it sounds like a metaphor about what’s going on in your life,” mirrored one fan.

The artist’s life and profession have been underneath the management of tutors, together with her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008, after the star suffered a nervous breakdown earlier than the general public eye.

The courtroom ban granted Jamie the facility to resolution in numerous elements of her daughter’s life, which culminated in a number of hospitalizations of the singer in psychiatric establishments.