House of Gucci: From glamour to company tycoon’s murder

The singer and actress Lady Gaga launched on their social media profiles his poster of the brand new film House of Gucci, of the English director Ridley Scott, then the MGM Studios ended up releasing the opposite posters of the movie.

The story was joint within the e-book – The House of Gucci: A sensational story of homicide, insanity, glamour and greed, by the writer Sara Gay Forden and portrays the occasions and penalties of the homicide of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the gucci trend home, orchestrated by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.

The movie House of Gucci is a police drama concerning the well-known gucci model and their monetary dishonest, household quarrels, that certainly one of them ended up with the homicide of the businessman Italian, proprietor of Gucci.

In a shocking and dramatic true story behind the homicide of Maurizio Gucci, and the rise, fall and rise of Gucci dynasty, Patrizia Reggiani murdered her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, when her outgoings had been completely uncontrolled.

One thrilling plot, which reviews from the ascension, the eventual collapse and resurrection of the Gucci dynasty, by which it brings us to backstage of the second trial of the century and exposes the passions, the energy and vulnerabilities of the biggest trend household Of final occasions.

The movie is starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, which nonetheless has Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino within the solid.

Filming passed off from February to May 2021 in varied elements of Italy, and the movie is anticipated to be launched within the days 24 November 2021with united artists and common photos distribution.

By Priscilla Visconti